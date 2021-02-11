Fire officials rip bill to exclude residential sprinkler requirements

Fire officials on Thursday came out against a proposal to prohibit the state building code from requiring sprinklers in small residential units.

The state building code does not require fire sprinklers as is, but Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, said his Senate Bill 178 is about keeping building costs low to expand housing in rural areas, where the cost of installing pumps to power the sprinklers can run up to $50,000. Friedel also said the bill is about personal responsibility; the bill does not preclude homeowners from installing the sprinklers.

The Montana Building Industry Association has proposed a few different versions of this bill in the past, said Abigail St. Lawrence, who lobbied for the 1,500-member group on Thursday. She said smoke alarms have proven to be the best defense against fire deaths. She cited a survey taken from 2000 to 2004, which found 88% of fire deaths occurred in homes without a smoke alarm.

“Something else I am very proud of with the homes that my folks are building, and in fact building across the country, is that new homes are safer, there’s absolutely no debate about that,” St. Lawrence said.