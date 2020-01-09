As the filing period for candidates to get their name on the ballot in Montana opened Thursday morning, one of the Democrats running in their party's U.S. Senate primary announced she had raised more than $460,000 over the last three months of 2019.
Cora Neumann, a Bozeman resident who has worked in the public lands and public health fields, is making her first run for political office. She announced her candidacy Sept. 30, which was at the end of the third fundraising quarter of 2019, so this is the first look at her fundraising support.
Neumann's campaign said Thursday she brought in $460,000 with 2,500 contributions averaging less than $180. Reports are not due until the end of the month. The other Democrats in the primary, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and John Mues, a Navy veteran and engineer who works in the energy field, have not yet released their finance numbers.
By the end of September last year, Collins had raised $176,000 and Mues, also a political newcomer like Neumann, had pulled in $101,000. That included more than $18,000 in loans to his campaign.
The incumbent Republican in the U.S. Senate race is Steve Daines, who is seeking is second term.
Third-quarter reports from 2019 show Daines leading, by far, all the Democrats in the race. He had pulled in nearly $5.3 million total for his campaign. Daines also reported having $4.18 million in the bank, a significant war chest.
On Wednesday, Mues issued a letter to his opponents proposing 13 primary debates, saying that would give Montanans an opportunity to learn about the candidates. Mues has emphasized his experience as a veteran who served in a combat zone, as the U.S. and Iran have come close to the brink of war.
Many Democrats, both in and out of Montana, had encouraged Gov. Steve Bullock, who last month ended his presidential bid, to run for the Senate here, thinking he would be the strongest candidate to beat Daines. Bullock has sworn off a Senate run over and over, saying it's not for him.
Several candidates are expected to register at the Secretary of State's office on Thursday to get their names on the ballot. The filing deadline runs through March 9 and Montana's primary election is June 2. The general election is Nov. 3.
On Thursday morning at the Secretary of State's Office, state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, a Helena Democrat, was first in line to file. Raph Graybill, a Democratic candidate for attorney general and Gov. Steve Bullock's chief legal counsel, was also an early filer, as was Donavon Hawk, who is running for House District 76 in Butte as a Democrat.
Michael Black, who is running for a spot on the state Supreme Court, also sent out a release Thursday saying he'd filed.
This story will be updated.
