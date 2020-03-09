Filing deadline for Montana ballot sees last-minute surprises

There were more than a few surprises on the last day to file to get on the ballot in Montana, from familiar faces in familiar races to Green Party candidates entering high-profile contests just days after the party became certified to run office-seekers.

Last Friday the secretary of state OK'd candidates to file as Green Party members and run for office, and by Monday Green candidates filed in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor's race, as well as the state attorney general contest.

Green Party candidates can be seen as siphoning votes away from Democrats, while Libertarians, who were already on the ballot in Montana, can pull votes from Republicans. Earlier this year signature-gatherers submitted petitions with signatures from enough Montana voters to qualify the Green Party for the ballot. Whoever paid to do that work must register with the Commissioner of Political Practices and report any spending on the effort. Only one organization has registered to do so, the Club for Growth Action political action committee. That organization, however, told Lee Newspapers and the commissioner it would not be submitting signatures. It remains unclear who did.