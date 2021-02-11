Fiery constitutional debate splits Senate Republicans

“They have cherry-picked my quotes, they have taken them out of context and they have compared me to Hillary Clinton and George Soros,” Manzella said.

She also noted that she had gone so far as to draft her resignation letter the previous night, telling her Republican colleagues, “I have never felt more disrespected as a committee member and a human being, than I have felt in association with this bill."

Manzella buttressed much of her argument with information from the right-wing John Birch Society, which has been a vocal opponent of the Article V effort, and also noted the concerns of the Oath Keepers far-right militia group and some gun rights groups.

The debate centered in part on whether such a convention could be restricted to the proposals in the resolution, or could instead devolve into a constitutional free-for-all.

“I have never heard the John Birch Society referred to as ‘the radical left,’ but I do know that they’ve been fighting for the constitution and the against communism since the ‘60s,” Manzella said.

Also speaking against the measure, Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, noted that he had initially helped to bring the proposed resolution forward.