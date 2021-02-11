Fiery constitutional debate splits Senate Republicans

There aren’t too many issues that’ll get the Democratic Party and the John Birch Society to line up on the same side, but during a fiery floor session on Wednesday, the Montana Senate found one.
For nearly an hour, Republicans in the typically buttoned-down chamber took shots at one another over a proposal calling for an Article V convention to amend the U.S. Constitution, at times veering outside the usual decorum and within range of personal attacks.
Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, offered his resolution as the best available option to put a halt to the federal government’s runaway spending and authority.
“We currently know in the state of Montana, the federal government has gone way beyond their power,” McGillvray said. “They’re involved in our wildlife, our air, our water — just recently, the president shut down the Keystone pipeline, which is definitely a takings.”
Senate Resolution 2 would have added Montana to a growing roster of conservative states that have called for a constitutional convention, to “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and limit the terms of office of its officials and members of Congress.”
Funded by the conservative group Citizens for Self Governance, a nationwide project called the Convention of States has pushed the same proposal in other legislatures. Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, angrily denounced the group on the Senate floor, which she said had launched an aggressive smear campaign against her.
“They have cherry-picked my quotes, they have taken them out of context and they have compared me to Hillary Clinton and George Soros,” Manzella said.
She also noted that she had gone so far as to draft her resignation letter the previous night, telling her Republican colleagues, “I have never felt more disrespected as a committee member and a human being, than I have felt in association with this bill."
Manzella buttressed much of her argument with information from the right-wing John Birch Society, which has been a vocal opponent of the Article V effort, and also noted the concerns of the Oath Keepers far-right militia group and some gun rights groups.
The debate centered in part on whether such a convention could be restricted to the proposals in the resolution, or could instead devolve into a constitutional free-for-all.
“I have never heard the John Birch Society referred to as ‘the radical left,’ but I do know that they’ve been fighting for the constitution and the against communism since the ‘60s,” Manzella said.
Also speaking against the measure, Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, noted that he had initially helped to bring the proposed resolution forward.
“From some of my good friends, I was essentially called a traitor for doing so,” Brown said. “And then when I voted ‘no’ in committee, I’m called a great disappointment for doing so by some of my good conservative friends.”
Democrats, largely absent from the chamber as they continue work remotely through the viral session, sat out the debate while their colleagues across the aisle continued to trade barbs.
Serving as the chair of the day in the Senate, Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, at one point attempted to cut through the tension with some humor — “Somebody was going to double my pay if we got out of here early but I don’t think that’s going to happen.”
In the end, all Democrats in the chamber joined with seven Republicans to narrowly vote the bill down, 26-24. Republicans control the Senate 31-19.
The resolution had already carved an unlikely path the Senate floor. After a committee initially tabled it, the chamber narrowly voted Tuesday to resurrect the resolution with a legislative maneuver called a “blast motion,” bringing it to the floor on a 26-24 vote.
On Thursday, Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell, addressed the chamber, asking it to refrain from using specific names of people or organizations when making their arguments.
“I want to apologize, I kind of let a few things start to slip here on efforts of decorum, and hopefully we can get kind of a restart on that,” Blasdel said.