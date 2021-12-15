Fielder sends letter to PSC staff over hospital dispute

In a Tuesday letter sent to staff at the Public Service Commission, Commissioner Jennifer Fielder said she was not acting in her official capacity when she left a voicemail at a Helena hospital threatening a lawsuit over the treatment of a COVID-19 patient.

Fielder was the final public official involved in the dispute over the patient to be identified after the hospital said in a mid-October statement “several providers were contacted by three different public officials last week regarding the treatment of a patient in our care.”

“These conversations were deeply troubling to our physicians and staff because they were threatened and their clinical judgment was called into question," a hospital spokesperson said in that statement.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office confirmed at the time the attorney general contacted a hospital board member and later had a call with hospital leadership. Knudsen later told the Montana State News Bureau his deputy, Kris Hansen, was involved. The Attorney General’s Office has disputed the hospital’s characterization of the dispute. A report from the state Legislature's special counsel included a statement the hospital's CEO did not feel threatened by his interactions with the office, though it did not include the reactions of others. The special counsel is limited from compelling testimony during the interim between legislative sessions. Doctors at the hospital told the Montana State News Bureau the interactions amounted to threats.

While Fielder repeatedly did not return messages seeking to confirm her involvement, and at one point told a reporter “Not talking to you” before hanging up, a report from the state Legislature’s special counsel released in November said the public service commissioner left a voicemail with the hospital. Tuesday's letter was provided to Lee Newspapers.

“The voicemail references a potential lawsuit and suggests that the patient’s ‘friends’ in the Montana State Senate would not be ‘too happy’ to learn of the care St. Peter’s was providing to the patient,” according to the report.

The report noted Fielder introduced herself as “state senator Jennifer Fielder” and later clarified she is a former state senator.

After telling the voicemail recipient the message was “a record” that should not be erased because “if this doesn’t turn out well there will be a suit,” Fielder went on to say the patient has an “awful lot of friends who care about her” and that Fielder didn’t “think the senators will be too happy to hear about what’s going on with (the patient’s) case at St. Pete’s right now.”

In her letter to PSC employees, Fielder said she was not acting in her capacity as a PSC commissioner while she made the call to the hospital. She also said it was on a state holiday. The special counsel said the voicemail was left on Columbus Day, Oct. 11.

“While I did personally reach out to St Peter’s Hospital to advocate for a friend, I did so on a state holiday, from my home, and via my own electronic devices. At no time did I use public resources or allude to my position in, or connection with, this agency,” Fielder wrote.

Fielder’s letter also says “the hospital failed to clarify these facts in their ensuing publicity blitz in which they claimed ‘public officials’ harassed them.” The hospital never named the officials until the investigation by the special counsel, when the hospital’s lawyer provided Fielder’s voicemail to the special counsel.

On Nov. 9 the special counsel contacted Fielder to ask to examine her records related to interactions with the hospital. On Nov 15, Fielder sent a letter to the special counsel saying that the interactions with the hospital were "not an agency matter" and there weren't records to examine.

During the interim between legislative sessions, the counsel does not have the ability to compel records.

“The special counsel has no power to investigate this matter further and takes Commissioner Fielder at her word that this was a personal matter about which no government records exist,” the special counsel wrote in her report.

Lee Newspapers has also requested Fielder’s work communications from the month of October. The agency is asking for at least $875 to produce the requested records, in addition to a $240 fee already charged to prevent their destruction. Lee Newspapers has filed a lawsuit over the PSC's response to records requests, including this one and a previous request with a $31,000 price tag.

In her letter to PSC employees, Fielder wrote that she “immediately and fully cooperated with all public records requests,” but that no records exist “related to my interactions with the hospital or the affected parties because this was a personal matter, not an agency matter.”

Fielder wrote that she knew the patient, who later died, because of the patient's past work with the state Senate during legislative sessions.

“I relayed to them that I was a former state senator and this patient was an elderly senate staffer who was very endeared to many senators. At no time did I use any sort of inappropriate language or conduct,” Fielder wrote.

The patient was well-known in the state Republican Party. Fielder said she got involved because of concerns raised by the patient’s family, which she wrote included the patient being denied medication, the family not being able to see the patient and a three-day delay in accessing legal documents.

“All of the above-described actions, and others, were in direct opposition to the patient’s wishes,” Fielder wrote.

The special counsel’s report says the hospital’s “counsel confirmed a delay” in the delivery of legal documents. However, in a text message to Knudsen included as an appendix to the report, the hospital’s CEO Wade Johnson said he had “ensured the appropriate legal documents were indeed in place and that no undue delays were created on our end.” The hospital was also under visitor restrictions because of COVID-19 at the time of the incident.

Fielder’s letter provided to the special counsel identified the medications as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which are not authorized, clinically approved, or within FDA guidelines to treat COVID-19.

Fielder ended the letter by saying while she appreciated "the many health care workers who are doing their best, I’m deeply saddened by the hospital’s handling of this situation and hope nobody else ever has to go through what happened to my friend. It was wrong, and I do not for one second regret trying to help her."

The hospital has said it followed proper treatment guidelines with the patient.

"Any efforts to exert pressure on our providers will not result in deviation from widely accepted clinical treatment protocols or our hospital policy. Further, we reviewed all medical and legal records related to this patient’s care and verified that our teams provided care in accordance with clinical best practice, hospital policy and patient rights," the hospital said in late November.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.