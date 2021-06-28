Fentanyl-related deaths up in Montana

Fentanyl-related deaths in Montana doubled from 2019 to 2020 and this year's deaths have already outpaced the tally from two years ago.

There were 41 fentanyl-related deaths last year, a dramatic jump from 19 in 2019. This year there have been 22 fentanyl-related fatalities confirmed by the state crime lab, according to a press release Monday.

Eleven of those deaths were in April, the release from the state health department and Department of Justice said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. It's unclear what is behind the increase in deaths, but the press release pointed to possible counterfeit pills being sold as a substitute for heroin, according to the release.

“This is an ongoing investigation, but we know that counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are manufactured overseas and smuggled across the border before coming to Montana," Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the release.

Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier said in the release that people should not take pills that are not prescribed to them and obtained from a pharmacy.

"Remember that street drugs may look like prescription pills, but may be counterfeit. Do not rely on markings, size or lettering,” Meier said in the release.

