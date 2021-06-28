Fentanyl-related deaths up in Montana

Fentanyl-related deaths in Montana doubled from 2019 to 2020 and this year's deaths have already outpaced the tally from two years ago.
There were 41 fentanyl-related deaths last year, a dramatic jump from 19 in 2019. This year there have been 22 fentanyl-related fatalities confirmed by the state crime lab, according to a press release Monday.
Eleven of those deaths were in April, the release from the state health department and Department of Justice said.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. It's unclear what is behind the increase in deaths, but the press release pointed to possible counterfeit pills being sold as a substitute for heroin, according to the release.
“This is an ongoing investigation, but we know that counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are manufactured overseas and smuggled across the border before coming to Montana," Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the release.
Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Adam Meier said in the release that people should not take pills that are not prescribed to them and obtained from a pharmacy.
"Remember that street drugs may look like prescription pills, but may be counterfeit. Do not rely on markings, size or lettering,” Meier said in the release.
Bryan Lockerby, who heads the Division of Criminal Investigation in the Department of Justice, said pills that have been tampered with can have "highly potent fentanyl" that make them more dangerous. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, DCI and local law enforcement have been investigating the deaths, Lockerby said in the release.
The April deaths happened in Missoula, Bozeman, Cascade, Yellowstone, Butte-Silver Bow and Flathead counties.
The press release also said data from statewide emergency medical services calls shows an increase in opioid overdose calls across Montana.
Last year the state averaged 45 opioid overdose calls each month. This year the monthly average is 54, including a spike of 68 calls in March. That's the highest monthly tally in the last three years. The monthly average was 19 in 2018 and 24 in 2019.
The press release cited overdose cases, including in Missoula County, requiring naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses.
"We are seeing a tremendous increase in the application of naloxone and in some instances the use of higher doses used by law enforcement prior to EMS arriving to the scene is occurring,” Don Whalen, of Missoula Emergency Services, said in a release.
In 2017 the Legislature passed a bill that made naloxone available to first responders, public health professionals and others.
