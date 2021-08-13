 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FEMA says federal funds available for repairs after June winds
0 comments
topical

FEMA says federal funds available for repairs after June winds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday that federal disaster assistance will be available to help deal with the damage from winds that struck Eastern Montana in June.

The assistance is available to the state to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts for regions that were affected by straight-line winds June 10.

Storms that hit the area came with wind, hail and a tornado, The Billings Gazette reported. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph knocked out power.

The press release from FEMA said funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, in the form of cost-sharing to do emergency work and repairs or the replace damaged facilities in Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Roosevelt counties.

Federal money is also available, again on a cost-sharing basis, for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

FEMA said additional designations could come later if the state makes such a request and the federal government finds it warranted.

State bureau logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News