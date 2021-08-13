FEMA says federal funds available for repairs after June winds

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday that federal disaster assistance will be available to help deal with the damage from winds that struck Eastern Montana in June.

The assistance is available to the state to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts for regions that were affected by straight-line winds June 10.

Storms that hit the area came with wind, hail and a tornado, The Billings Gazette reported. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph knocked out power.

The press release from FEMA said funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations, in the form of cost-sharing to do emergency work and repairs or the replace damaged facilities in Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland and Roosevelt counties.

Federal money is also available, again on a cost-sharing basis, for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

FEMA said additional designations could come later if the state makes such a request and the federal government finds it warranted.

