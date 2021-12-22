Feds tell Montana it can't charge additional premiums on Medicaid expansion enrollees

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid are directing Montana to end the state’s requirement that people covered by Medicaid expansion pay monthly premiums beyond what’s authorized by the federal government.

In a Tuesday letter, CMS gave Montana a year to wind down the additional premiums created in 2019 legislation, saying they could reduce the ability for people earning lower incomes to gain health care coverage.

The federal limit for premiums is not more than 2% of a household’s income. The 2019 law that continued Montana's Medicaid expansion program set up additional premiums beyond that, with people who earn more than 50% of the federal poverty level paying an additional 0.5% of their income as a premium for each year they remain enrolled beyond the second year.

However, the same legislation also included a provision saying if CMS didn't grant Montana's waiver to implement the premium provisions, those sections of the law would become void and revert back to the previous approach of people paying 2% of their income in premiums.

The state health department Wednesday was not able to provide details and a timeline for the next steps for Montana's program, but a spokesperson said "the department is in receipt of the CMS approval and still assessing operational impacts of the change in policy."

Montana submitted its waiver application in September. Tuesday's letter from CMS also allows the state to remove 12-month continuous eligibility for the program, something set in motion by the Legislature earlier this year. The federal government has already put a pause to work requirements on Medicaid expansion programs, another provision of Montana's 2019 legislation not enacted.

There were 103,949 adults enrolled in the state's Medicaid expansion program Nov. 1, accounting for nearly 10% of Montana's population. The program was first passed by the state Legislature in 2015 and covers people earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

Both times the Legislature passed Medicaid expansion required a coalition of more centrist Republicans and Democrats. The changes made in 2019 addressed concerns by some GOP lawmakers that participants in the program did not have enough "skin in the game" and sometimes remained on the program for too long.

In the letter, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, wrote that recent research found charging people premiums beyond what the federal government authorizes “resulted in shorter enrollment spells and were associated with lower initial enrollment rates and increased obstacles to accessing care in several states.”

Brooks-LaSure also wrote “premium requirements can exacerbate health disparities, as historically under-resourced populations may be disproportionately affected by these policies.”

Research in several states has shown premiums like Montana’s meant fewer Black people could enroll in Medicaid expansion and when enrolled were for less time than white people, according to the CMS letter. The research also found decreased enrollment for people with lower incomes compared to those with higher incomes.

The letter also cited Montana-specific data from 2017 showing 2,884 people lost their Medicaid coverage that year because they couldn't pay premiums.

While enrollment in Montana’s Medicaid expansion program in the two years grew far beyond legislative estimates, enrollment leveled off in 2018 and through the start of 2019, when it began to decline. Enrollment grew again when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That trajectory has made it unclear how the premium policy played a role in enrollment.

“Nevertheless, CMS is not aware of evidence from Montana or other states to indicate that charging beneficiaries premiums beyond those authorized under the (federal) statute are likely to directly or indirectly promote coverage,” Brooks-LaSure wrote.

