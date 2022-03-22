Feds take back some emergency rental assistance money

The federal government is taking back $53 million that was directed to Montana for emergency rental assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over two rounds of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Montana was awarded a combined $352 million. To date, the state has distributed $46.67 million, averaging $7,300 in assistance per household helped.

Montana is one of 11 states and 26 counties or cities that had money from their first round of aid involuntarily reallocated. The money will be redirected to more-populated states that had been pushing for more assistance, including California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois. The U.S. Treasury was required to start reallocating what was deemed "excess" funding starting last September.

Under federal law, starting in September the U.S. Treasury was required to reallocate funds from states that hadn't obligated 65% of what they were awarded in the first round of assistance. Montana got $200 million then, meaning it would have had to obligate $130 million to get above that threshold.

Montana was required to return $7.6 million in December and another $45.3 million in February, the state Department of Commerce said in an email Monday.

The state has until 2025 to spend the $152 million awarded in the second round of the program.

Wyoming saw the most money of any state taken back, at $59.7 million, followed by South Dakota at $57.8 million.

In a mid-March meeting of one of the commissions that recommends how Montana spends federal coronavirus relief funds, the administrator of the Commerce department's housing division said the National Equity Atlas estimates about 12,000 households in Montana are behind on rent, with an estimated total rent debt of $23.3 million.

“Montana’s continued to be one of the lowest states in the country in respect to rent debt,” said Cheryl Cohen. “Only Idaho, South Dakota and North Dakota, Wyoming and Vermont have lower estimated rent debt.” Those states all saw money clawed back from the federal government.

So far, 13,645 applications have been submitted from households seeking rental assistance from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, according to the Commerce department. About 62%, or 8,426 of those applications, have been approved. Of those, 2,069 have been for continued assistance.

“We had a backlog of about 2,600 applications in December,” Cohen told the commission. “This (decrease) down to 1,200 (applications waiting to be reviewed) reflects both working through that backlog and we've had continued, consistent new and continued assistance applications come in over the last few months as well.”

About 21% of applications were either ineligible or duplicates, and 1,092 were deemed potentially fraudulent and rejected. Those possibly fraudulent requests have reached about $20 million in aid requests, the Commerce department said Monday.

The federal government awarded the first $200 million to Montana in December 2020. The state Legislature in early 2021 allocated Montana's funds to the Department of Commerce, which launched Montana’s first round of the program on April 5, 2021.

An update from the commerce department in July 2021 said that the state had paid out $11.6 million over the first 15 weeks of the program, serving 2,036 households. Another 890 applications were under review in mid-July 2021.

By September 2021, the number of households helped reached 3,387, and $18.2 million had been paid out over 21 weeks.

Initially the Gianforte administration allowed payments directly to renters, but paused that at the end of July. Between April 5 and Aug. 2, the state paid rental assistance directly to 185 renters, totaling $782,864.

The program can cover up to $2,000 per month in past due rent. The state also recently increased what it can pay in utility bills from $300 to $500.

“This was because we were seeing an increased number of applicants who had both electricity and propane, and the propane bills have really gone up quite quite substantially and the $300 per month wasn't enough to assist those households,” Cohen said.

Margie Seccomb, the CEO of Butte-based Action Inc., said her organization has been thankful for the program and funding that's come from it but that setting up systems to manage such a large windfall has been a challenge.

"It's helping a lot of people," Seccomb said. Action, Inc., is a nonprofit that helps people navigate housing and food and nutrition challenges, and also provides heating assistance and other supports for issues associated with poverty. The organization serves Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Madison, Powell and Silver Bow counties.

Action, Inc.'s role has to been help people in the area get assistance with making their applications to get rental aid.

"For all of us, all of this COVID money that came down for assistance, it was just a sudden influx of money that we're not really prepared for," Seccomb said. "Just getting processes in place and getting the kinks worked out of the process is something that in a normal circumstance you have time to work out and so because of the timelines on these funding sources, it's been challenging just to all of the sudden have this influx of money and build the process."

Under the second round of Emergency Rental Assistance, the federal government expanded who qualifies for help. While the first round had to be directly or indirectly tied to COVID-19, Cohen said now a household must demonstrate a financial hardship during the pandemic. Back in November, the Gianforte administration told MTN News it was asking for expanded flexibility from the federal government on how to spend the money.

“We believe this added flexibility may assist more households, so we want to really inform the public that seniors on fixed incomes or persons with disabilities on fixed incomes, they're experiencing COVID impacts now with inflation, higher gas and food prices, and we really want to be able to serve those households as well,” Cohen said.

The Commerce department is working with an outside company to launch a public awareness campaign expected to begin in the next month. The state also directed some of the aid to the state health department for housing stability services and is working with the Montana Legal Services Association to identify those seeking aid who are at risk of evictions.

Action, Inc., is a partner in providing housing stabilization services under the agreement with the state health department.

"Housing supports are really critical for a lot of people to be able to sustain their housing," Seccomb said. "It helps them navigate finding housing and stay with them in a support role until they can stabilize."

While not everyone needs that level of support, Seccomb said for those who do it's a vital service.

"That piece of the puzzle is really critical and I think the rent assistance itself is critical but for some people it's only going to be a very temporary band-aid. We know from being in the field who those folks are (that need stabilization services) and how to place supports around them."

Across the board, Seccomb said housing needs are far more pronounced in Montana than in the past.

Seccomb said her organization received nearly $700,000 in COVID aid for the Emergency Solutions Grant that provides funding for homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing.

"We never thought in a million years we'd spend all of that money in the amount of time we had and we are almost spent out," Seccomb said.

The biggest challenge, though, is a lack of affordable housing, Seccomb said.

"It used to be that Butte was the last affordable place. That's changed dramatically in the last year and a half," Seccomb said. " ... We need to build some affordable housing and increase that supply."

While the Emergency Rental Aid can't be used to build housing, the Commerce department recently executed contracts for 11 affordable housing projects that were already in motion but saw the cost of construction go up dramatically during the pandemic.

The projects will rehabilitate or create 918 units in total at a cost of $15 million. The unit are located in Big Horn, Carbon, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Hill, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Park and Yellowstone counties.

