Feds deny Montana waiver request to not have standardized school tests

In its waiver request for this year, OPI said that while it understood missing two years of testing data was "not ideal," it would be difficult to have statewide assessments during a pandemic without putting student and staff at risk. The request also said it would be difficult to get good data from the testing because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

" ... During these COVID-19 times, testing is not the most important element of student success and cannot reasonably provide technically sound, relevant and accurate information," wrote OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen in her Feb. 5 letter to Patrick Rooney of the U.S. Department of Education.

In an April 6 letter to Arntzen denying the waiver, the federal education department wrote that collecting data on student performance, particularly during an pandemic, would help states direct resources where they're needed most.

" ... We must also recognize that we are in the midst of a pandemic that requires real flexibility. Montana OPI has not demonstrated, however, specific circumstances that would warrant granting a waiver of the annual statewide assessment requirements and, specifically, not administering statewide assessments at all," wrote Ian Rosenblum, deputy assistant secretary of policy and programs with the U.S. Department of Education.