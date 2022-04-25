Federal judge temporarily blocks southern border policy

The Montana attorney general on Monday lauded a federal judge in Louisiana who said he would temporarily halt the Biden administration from ending a COVID-19 policy that allowed certain asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border.

The lawsuit was filed against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the Louisiana, Arizona and Missouri attorneys general in early April. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined the lawsuit alongside 17 others weeks later.

Since the policy went into effect under former Republican President Donald Trump in March 2020, migrants trying to enter the U.S. have been expelled more than 1.7 million times.

Judge Robert R. Summerhays did not issue an order on Monday with his reasons for the decision but said in the minutes from a Monday hearing he intended to grant the motion for a temporary restraining order. Officials from Louisiana, Arizona and Missouri were present to argue on behalf of the plaintiffs.

Knudsen has joined several state Republican officials to sue the Biden administration over federal policies. Knudsen has joined several lawsuits on immigration policy on the grounds of keeping illegal drugs from reaching Montana.

"I’ll keep fighting to make the Biden administration enforce the law and secure our border," Knudsen said in a press release.

