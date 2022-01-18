Federal judge strikes down Montana's Clean Campaign Act

A federal judge in Missoula on Tuesday struck down the state’s Clean Campaign Act, finding that the 2007 campaign practices law violated a political committee’s free speech and due process rights under the U.S. Constitution.

The case, filed last September in U.S. District Court in Missoula, was filed by Montana Citizens for Right to Work after the state’s Commissioner of Political Practices found that it failed to follow the law’s “Fair Notice” provision by giving candidates a heads-up on negative mailers sent out shortly before Election Day in 2020.

The law required any candidate or political committee that distributes or broadcasts negative campaign materials within 10 days of an election to notify the targeted candidates in order to give them a chance to respond.

Montana Citizens had distributed more than 15,000 campaign mailers in 20 legislative districts in the last week before the 2020 general election. The mailers indicated whether candidates in those districts would support so-called “right to work” legislation, which would exempt non-union employees from union dues in workplaces covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

In his order declaring the law unconstitutional, Judge Donald W. Molloy wrote, “Many would agree that while Montana’s desire to promote discourse in response to negative campaign advertisements is laudable, the First Amendment cannot be so easily overcome.”

Molloy noted that while political speech enjoys broad constitutional protections under the First Amendment, disclosure laws, such as the Clean Campaign Act, have been given more leeway in other federal cases. But the judge wrote that the law was content-based because it differentiated between negative ads and other political communications, such as endorsements.

Because of that distinction, he wrote, he applied the law to “strict scrutiny,” under which the state must show that a statute is “narrowly tailored to further a compelling government interest.”

Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan had argued that the law did just that, by deterring corruption or the appearance of corruption, providing more information to voters and protecting candidates’ right to respond to attack ads.

However, Molloy found that the defendants hadn’t demonstrated that the law combats corruption or its appearance, and that the disclosure requirement only required more information to flow to the targeted candidate. He added that the law could end up chilling political speech in the run-up to an election.

Regarding the “right to respond,” the judge wrote, “In a perfect political place that notion makes sense. But last-minute negativity is a reality.”

Molloy also dismissed the idea that the law was “narrowly tailored” toward those interests, noting that it didn’t apply to verbal communications and arguably didn’t cover internet-based speech.

The judge also rejected Mangan’s argument that the law could still stand if the distinction that it only applies to negative ads were stripped out.

Beyond the First Amendment issues, Molloy also found that the law’s distinction of negative ads violated the political committee’s equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment.

“In the absence of any argument or evidence as to how a compelling state interest is served in treating political action committees’ espousing different messages incongruously, the law violates the Equal Protection Clause,” he wrote.

Matthew Monforton, an attorney representing the Montana Citizens group, on Monday said that “another section of the labyrinth of Montana’s absurd campaign finance laws has been dismantled, for which all Montanans should be grateful.”

It’s unclear whether the state will appeal the ruling. John Morrison, a private attorney who argued the case on Mangan’s behalf, referred inquiries to Mangan, who did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday.

