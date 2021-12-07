Federal judge pauses vax mandate for federal contractors

Another federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines — requiring employees of federal contractors to be immunized — has been temporarily put on hold by a federal court.

Tuesday’s ruling by Judge R. Stan Baker in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Georgia applies nationwide. It follows similar injunctions issued by federal courts that paused the Biden administration’s proposals to require health care workers be inoculated against the coronavirus at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, along with a rule that would require workers at businesses with 100 or more employees either get a COVID vaccine or submit to weekly testing for the virus.

The Georgia lawsuit challenging the requirement for contractors was one of several filed in response to the proposed mandate. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen had separately signed onto a similar challenge filed in October by nine states in a U.S. District Court in Missouri. They also asked for a preliminary injunction, but the judge in that case had not issued a ruling as of Tuesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to create the mandate for federal contractors in September. The rules issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force would have required affected employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18.

The emergency rule was one of several Biden announced as part of an effort to boost stalled vaccination rates in the United States, which was then grappling with a surge of COVID cases claiming up to 2,000 deaths per day. In Montana, new COVID cases have fallen during the past six weeks, but have again begun rising elsewhere in the country.

As with the other federal vaccine requirements that have been put on hold, the absence of the requirement for federal contractors appears to leave Montana’s new prohibition on most workplace vaccine mandates as the law of the land.

In granting the preliminary injunction that paused the mandate for contractors on Tuesday, Judge Baker wrote that the plaintiffs are likely to prove that Biden overstepped his authority under the federal Procurement Act.

He wrote that the mandate “goes far beyond addressing administrative and management issues in order to promote efficiency and economy in procurement and contracting, and instead, in application, works as a regulation of public health.”

Knudsen hailed the Georgia judge’s decision in a press release Tuesday, calling the Biden administration’s mandate a “gross abuse of power.”

“I’ve heard from federal contractors and their employees across the state who were worried they’d be forced to get a vaccine they don’t want,” he stated in the release. "Just because a company happens to contract with the federal government does not mean its workers lose their rights.”

