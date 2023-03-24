A federal judge this week overturned a woman's vehicular homicide conviction following a 2008 crash in East Missoula.

Montana's U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled Thursday that Katie Garding did not receive effective assistance of counsel during her trial in 2011 in Missoula County District Court. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

The Montana Department of Justice has until April 21 to either appeal Christensen's ruling, or to file a notice of intention to retry Garding's case in state court. Garding was released released on parole in 2021 after 10 years in prison. If no notice is filed by that deadline, Garding will be released from parole and she cannot be tried again.

A spokesperson for the justice department said Friday it's too soon to determine if the state will retry Garding's prosecution.

Garding is represented by Bozeman attorney Lars Phillips and the Montana Innocence Project's Caiti Carpenter.

"What we know now based on the district court's ruling is Katie did not get assistance of counsel as required by the Sixth Amendment," Phillips said Friday.

Montana Innocence Project legal director Caiti Carpenter applauded the ruling Friday.

"Katie has been a constant beacon of hope throughout this process," Carpenter said in a press release. "The fight isn’t over, but after 12 years, with an army of family, friends, lawyers and experts, someone finally heard our plea. It is now up to the State to decide what resources it is willing to dedicate to maintaining an unjust conviction."

This week's ruling hung specifically on the public defender's failure to secure a crash reconstruction expert and data that could have showed Garding's vehicle's size did not match the injuries that killed Bronson Parsons, 25.

"In fact, by failing to pursue this investigation and present expert testimony in support, the two investigating officers were allowed to provide their conclusions about the kinematics of the crash and the lack of vehicle damage," Christensen wrote.

Without countervailing testimony, the judge added, the troopers' conclusions were given the blessing of expert testimony.

"I am so relieved that we have finally had a breakthrough," Garding said in the press release Friday. "I can not express how thankful I am to the Montana Innocence Project, as well as those who have stood beside me and supported me throughout this journey."

The federal judge's ruling overturns a state Supreme Court ruling in 2020 denying Garding's ineffective assistance of counsel claim on her appeal. The state high court said then in a 5-2 decision the crash scene reconstruction would have not been considered new evidence, but a re-examination of the same evidence presented at trial.

The case is novel, Phillips said Friday, because federal courts rarely accept jurisdiction over a state court case.

"I'm not aware of the last time the Montana federal district court did what it did here, which is say this conviction was obtained in violation of the Constitution," he said.