Federal judge certifies class action lawsuit over Lake County jail conditions

A lawsuit filed against Lake County and the Montana governor will proceed as a class action case on behalf of all current and future inmates of the county jail, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The lawsuit aimed at improving conditions at the jail began gathering steam earlier this year, when 38 inmates saw their complaints — hanging largely on dangerous and unsanitary conditions, lack of health care access and refusal of religious practices — consolidated into one case. The case now bears 54 individual plaintiffs, several of them members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, whose reservation overlaps with much of Lake County.

Constance Van Kley, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said the class certification ensures any benefit awarded in the lawsuit will benefit all inmates.

"If the plaintiffs succeed on their constitutional claims, all inmates will be entitled to constitutionally adequate conditions of confinement," Van Kley said in an email Wednesday. "And if the plaintiffs succeed but the conditions at the Lake County Jail do not improve, all inmates will be able to enforce the judgment."

Lake County meanwhile is playing both offense and defense in the legal arena over the conditions at its jail.

Just because the inmates' case took hold, Lake County made its own public plea to the state for funding toward a 60-year-old arrangement called Public Law 280, in which tribal police coordinate with state and local law enforcement in their jurisdiction, rather than federal law enforcement.

The state, the county argues, has not paid into the resources for that arrangement, leaving Lake County on the hook for expenses outside its taxable population, leaving the county on a $4 million hook and pushing conditions at the jail to what local officials described as a "breaking point."

In that dispute, Lake County first sought to negotiate funding from the state. After that approach met an impasse, the county sued the state in July in District Court to recover the costs going back to 1963, when Public Law 280 was enacted.

In the case at hand, Lake County also filed a crossclaim against Gov. Greg Gianforte, arguing he is responsible for the ultimate funding and administration of the costs associated with Public Law 280.

U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy noted Tuesday the defense argument that many of the inmates who had filed complaints were no longer housed at the jail, and that some of those complaints had been varied. However, the judge noted the conditions at the jail are suffered equally by those currently incarcerated there, as well as those who will be housed there in the future.

"Each inmate might have a slightly different concern on a different day, but they are all subject to living in the same conditions and suffering the same harms," Molloy wrote.