Federal inspectors return to state hospital after assault

An assault at Montana State Hospital last week triggered a review by federal investigators while the state psychiatric hospital remains under an "immediate jeopardy" status for its deficiencies uncovered in recent months.

Last week the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services confirmed a female patient was assaulted by another patient at the state psychiatric facility and said the state was investigating the incident. Staff at the hospital who spoke to the Montana State News Bureau about the attack said the woman was severely injured and life-flighted to a Missoula hospital.

Megan Grotzke, a spokesperson for the state health department, said Tuesday that CMS inspectors were at the hospital for a review related to the assault. Grotzke declined to comment further while the process is ongoing.

The state psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs has come under the scrutiny of the federal government in recent months after inspectors found the facility's deficiencies led to patient deaths and a COVID-19 outbreak. In some cases those deficiencies were tied to the state hospital's inability to stabilize staffing, with vacancies among some positions as high as 72%.

The facility has supplemented its remaining ranks with contract staff, although paying them at a much higher rate than permanent staff has contributed to the facility approaching the end of the fiscal year $7 million over budget.

The patient-on-patient assault took place the evening of March 21. A CMS spokesperson said Tuesday that investigators were on-site in Warm Springs four days later.

"State inspectors completed a follow-up survey of the Montana State Hospital on March 25, 2022, and CMS is currently reviewing the results of that survey," the spokesperson said.

CMS was unable to provide any further information while the survey results were under review.

In a statement Tuesday, Bernadette Franks-Ongoy, executive director of the federally mandated advocacy group Disability Rights Montana, called on the state to take action as news of dangerous conditions at the state hospital continue to emerge.

"It is very concerning that this assault took place in what should be a safe environment for people with serious mental illness who are committed to MSH for treatment," Franks-Ongoy said in an emailed statement. People can also be voluntarily admitted with administrator approval, according to the hospital's website.

"Everyone should be concerned. This is another very serious incident in a hospital that is already under immediate jeopardy and under threat of losing its certification because it does not meet the minimum standards of care. How many more people have to die or be seriously injured for the state to act?"

