Federal health insurance exchange open, help available for Montanans

Open enrollment for those who purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15.

Several changes made in the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed earlier this year resulted in lower premiums for many people who buy insurance on the market place.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid estimated that because of increased tax credits to offset premiums, an average person will save about $50 per person a month or $85 per policy each month. It's estimated that for four out of five enrollees, plans will cost $10 or less a month and half of those seeking insurance will be able to purchase a silver plan for $10 or less.

More than 80% of Montanans who enroll in plans qualify for tax credits, according to the Montana Primary Care Association.

The association was awarded a $1 million contract to operate a navigator program meant to help Montanans learn how to sign up for health insurance on the exchange and get assistance with the application process.

Montanans can get assistance through Cover Montana, which is available online at covermt.org. Navigators can also provide in-person help in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Browning, Kalispell and Missoula. There's also phone assistance at 406-634-3105 or 844-682-6837.

While the enrollment period runs through Jan. 15, those who want coverage by Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15.

“For the costs of takeout lunch, many Montanans can buy health insurance and the peace of mind knowing they can see the doctor without getting a huge medical bill,” said Cindy Stergar, CEO of the Montana Primary Care Association, in a press release.

This year CMS awarded $80 million in grants that fund 60 navigator programs across the country. Funding for the navigator program was cut during the Trump administration to $10 million awarded each year between 2018 and 2020. It's also higher than the $63 million in grants during the last year of the Obama Administration, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

While Montana's funding for the program dropped 80% between 2016-2020, it's up 102% this year compared to 2016, according to KFF.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.