Federal agency to revisit Montana State Hospital fatality report

A federal health agency said Thursday it will review and follow-up with the Montana State Hospital about an inspection that captured a workforce shortage crisis at the psychiatric facility in Warm Springs.

A September inspection survey from the Montana State Hospital became public earlier this month, outlining several deficiencies: An in-house investigation failed to determine if neglect played a role in a patient's death, and the in-house investigator discarded their records of the internal probe; staffing levels were below the levels needed to prevent patients from falling, and inspectors found patients fell 113 times between June and August 2021; employees told inspectors staffing documentation was "not accurate," and did not list patients whose needs required one-on-one attention from staff.

A probe of the patient's death in August found the person in the hospital's geriatric wing had come to staff on Aug. 13 and told them she was unable to catch her breath. According to the survey, staff told her to "return to your room and stop being so dramatic."

The patient was found dead in her room 45 minutes later, the 19-page survey states.

In a letter to state hospital administrator Kyle Fouts on Nov. 9, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which has oversight of the facility, said the federal survey found the facility in compliance and no corrective plan was required.

Last week, the Montana State News Bureau asked CMS how the hospital could be in compliance in light of the deficiencies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid said Thursday it would revisit the matter.

"CMS holds patient safety and access to quality care as top priorities," a spokesperson said in an email Thursday. "CMS is reviewing the survey findings and will follow up with the State Survey Agency and hospital to discuss those items."

The spokesperson did not identify what the further review would entail, and did not respond to an email with follow-up questions by press time. A DPHHS spokesperson declined to comment on what "further review" CMS would conduct without clarification from the federal agency.

The inspection in September was conducted by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which operates the state hospital at the center of the dispute. Most units of state hospital are under federal certification and oversight of CMS, although DPHHS conducts federal surveys on behalf of the federal agency. State inspectors likewise survey nursing homes on behalf of CMS to ensure Montana facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments meet federal regulations required by CMS, according to Jon Ebelt, a spokesperson for DPHHS.

The facility is the only state-run psychiatric hospital in the state, and provides psychiatric evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation services with severe mental illness. In December, the Montana State News bureau published claims by current and former staff that an unresponsive and inadequately trained staff was driving an employee exodus at the hospital. DPHHS reports 40% of the 524 full-time positions are vacant, although many of those functions are being conducted by contract staff at a more expensive rate.

In November, DPHHS put out a request for bids for a third party to fill a temporary management role at the state's medical facilities and to help stabilize the workforce. The department said the $2.2 million contract was part of an effort to bring each of its health care facilities under one division, Ebelt said concerns brought forward about staffing at the Warm Springs facility "certainly points to the need for it."

It's unclear if CMS has loosened its staffing requirements during the pandemic, when the health care industry is suffering from a depleted workforce; CMS did not answer the question in its email Thursday.

The Children, Families, Health and Human Services Committee on Friday will hear from a panel presentation on staffing issues at the state hospital. That panel includes Sen. Mark Sweeney, a Democrat whose district includes the state hospital; Jeremy Hoscheid, the Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors executive director, which represents patients of the state hospital; and Robin Haux, labor program director at the Montana Nurses Association, the largest nurses' union in the state.

Following the panel on the state hospital "staffing and patient care concerns," the committee will question DPHHS Director Adam Meier, who previously told lawmakers he would look into those concerns.

