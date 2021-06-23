Federal agencies eye anti-trans laws like Montana's

By the time Montana's bill was signed, it had been amended to clarify the law would stand through the adjudication process if the U.S. Department of Education objected to it.

That route would have been the standard course anyway, but the bill's sponsor said the change put some who were concerned about losing federal funding at ease. A previous amendment that was stripped from the bill would have stuck down the law at the point of the objection and not waited for litigation to run its course.

If, after adjudication, the U.S. Secretary of Education files a report with Congress deeming the Montana law out of compliance, HB 112 becomes void 21 days later.

Several laws passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature and signed into law by the first Republican governor in 16 years are now being tested in the courts, HB 112 included. But these federal proceedings would take place outside the courts, in an administrative process through the U.S. Department of Education.