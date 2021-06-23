Federal agencies eye anti-trans laws like Montana's

Federal agencies are ramping up their attention to state anti-transgender laws recently passed, like Montana's new law prohibiting transgender women from participating in women's sports.
The U.S. Department of Justice last week said a new West Virginia law banning transgender women from participating in women's sports violates federal non-discrimination laws. The U.S. Department of Education, too, issued a notice last week that Title IX discrimination protections extend to transgender students, a warning that threatens funding for federal financial assistance recipients.
The Montana Legislature, in the process of passing House Bill 112, had prepared for such a position from the new presidential administration earlier this year. That came after President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to protect transgender students' access to sports. Before the Legislature was over, the NCAA had fired its own warning shot at states' pocketbooks, announcing it would only hold championship games in states "free of discrimination," referencing support for transgender athletes.
By the time Montana's bill was signed, it had been amended to clarify the law would stand through the adjudication process if the U.S. Department of Education objected to it.
That route would have been the standard course anyway, but the bill's sponsor said the change put some who were concerned about losing federal funding at ease. A previous amendment that was stripped from the bill would have stuck down the law at the point of the objection and not waited for litigation to run its course.
If, after adjudication, the U.S. Secretary of Education files a report with Congress deeming the Montana law out of compliance, HB 112 becomes void 21 days later.
Several laws passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature and signed into law by the first Republican governor in 16 years are now being tested in the courts, HB 112 included. But these federal proceedings would take place outside the courts, in an administrative process through the U.S. Department of Education.
A spokesperson for state Office of Public Instruction said Wednesday the agency was not aware of any such proceedings underway following the U.S. Department of Education's notice. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, a Republican, also said the notice of interpretation does not automatically trigger a repeal of HB 112.
"The OPI will consult relevant stakeholders to determine what, if any, impacts the notice has on implementation of HB 112 moving forward," Arntzen said in an emailed statement. "As for the notice itself, we are still evaluating what it will mean in practice."
Arntzen also she was concerned the U.S. Department of Education's interpretation may threaten the progress of athletic opportunities provided to women's and girls' sports through Title IX. OPI did not provide a figure when asked how much federal funding the state receives in federal financial assistance that's subject to Title IX compliance.
In a June 17 court filing submitted to a West Virginia case challenging the state's new law — which bears the same effect and similar language of Montana's HB 112 — a U.S. Department of Justice district attorney said the ban violates the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment, as well as Title IX, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in an education program or activity receiving federal funds.
In Montana, a lawsuit challenging HB 112 in state District Court doesn't make its case on federal discrimination law but instead seeks a judge to overturn the new law based on the state Constitution, which grants the Board of Regents authority over campus matters.
West Virginia officials, in propelling their own ban, claimed that its law will protect athletic opportunities for girls.
“Neither the facts nor the law supports that assertion,” the justice department wrote in the West Virginia case. “To be sure, there remain significant barriers to providing full equity in athletics for female students. But permitting participation by transgender girls, who makeup ‘approximately one half of one percent’ of the United States’ population, is not one of them.”
Montana's new law, too, was cited as the "Save Women's Sports Act."
Asked if the passage of HB 112 had triggered any such proceedings against Montana, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Education did not return answers to the Montana State News Bureau by press time.
But Rep. John Fuller, the Whitefish Republican representative who sponsored HB 112, expects the U.S. Department of Education to begin proceedings soon.
“Can you spell litigate? That’s what’s going to happen,” Fuller said in a phone interview Tuesday.