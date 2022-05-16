Far-right Montana pastor charged with DUI, concealed weapon

A far-right website publisher, federally licensed firearms dealer and pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church in Sidney was arrested earlier this month for a DUI and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jordan "J.D." Hall, 40, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, Sidney City Court said Monday. The Sidney Herald was first to report on the charges. By mid-afternoon on Monday, Hall's website, Montana Daily Gazette, had not posted anything about the arrest that took place last week.

A message left with Hall's secretary seeking an interview was not returned.

Charging documents state Hall was pulled over May 11 for driving through a "stop bar" on the 100 block of East Holly Street in Sidney and crossing into a bicycle lane around 11 p.m.

The officer noted in the report that Hall's eyes were closing slowly, his speech was slurred and he stumbled at times during the traffic stop. The report states Hall "performed very poorly" during his standardized field sobriety test, but that a preliminary breath test result showed no signs of alcohol.

After he was arrested for DUI, an officer found a Smith and Wesson M2.0 Shield handgun in a waistband holster under his coat, according to charging documents.

A city court clerk said Monday Hall has not retained an attorney, and his next hearing is scheduled for July 19.

Hall's presence in Sidney has grown into a sort of statewide notoriety in recent years. He's toured Montana with sitting legislators and Congressional candidates to rally against what they called the "LGBTQ agenda." He held an anniversary event at the state Capitol on Jan. 6 to show support for those who were arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol a year earlier. His bankruptcy filing in February put the brakes on a libel lawsuit filed against him by a transgender lobbyist and advocate. The Daily Montanan was first to report on that case and surrounding events, including that Hall had posted pictures online of a wall space among his hunting trophies marked for the "metaphoric head" of the lobbyist's attorney's head.

In 2017 Hall and another man were "dragged out" of a church after interrupting the service and loudly protesting that a woman was allowed to speak in the church. According to reporting by the Dickinson Press, law enforcement was called to the scene and asked Hall to leave.

