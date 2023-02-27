Despite the constitutional footing claimed by their supporters, opponents slammed law-and-order proposals coming from far-right voices as antithetical to the protections enshrined therein.

House Bill 589 and its companion in House Bill 405, for example, would have created a petition process for citizens with a cause to assemble grand juries that could investigate matters for as long as they like, entirely in private, and, if deemed by the jury to be sufficient, force the county attorney to prosecute those causes or face a criminal charge themselves.

Bart Crabtree, president of the Montana Citizens Council on Judicial Accountability, said these grand juries would be able to force the judge to preside over the matter, too.

"Once that grand jury is empaneled, they are the top law dog of the county," Crabtree told the House Judiciary Committee. "They are the pinnacle of the law system in the county."

Montana prosecutors condemned the proposals as dangerous weapons of a disgruntled few. To assemble a grand jury, petitioners would need to gather a number of signatures equal to one-half of 1 percent of the registered voters in the county. In many counties, said Brian Thompson, representing the Montana County Attorneys Association, that threshold would be in the single digits.

"That is not a constitutional protection, that is an inquisition," Thompson said.

Thompson said the system already has appropriate due process features. A grand jury in some judicial arenas, like federal courts, are seated for prosecutors to introduce evidence and to get the approval of that jury to charge someone with a crime.

"What we have here between HB 589 and HB 405 is the exact opposite. It is a required prosecution if a super-low number of people bring a petition," he said. "It is the exact opposite of constitutional protections and due process for individuals."

Republicans hold a 13-member majority on the 19-member committee. Six broke with Democrats to kill the bill. It's unclear if HB 405, the constitutional amendment to create citizen grand juries, will move forward.

Lawmakers sponsoring the proposals in recent days have largely given a brief introduction and then stepped aside to allow the minds behind the bills to steer the committee's understanding of the bill's intent. Before the legislation reached the committee room, lawmakers directed staff to coordinate with those groups in the bill drafting process, according to legislative records.

Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, carried the bills to create citizen grand juries on behalf of Crabtree's group, which for years has sought to impose more citizen oversight over the judicial branch.

“A grand jury is a fundamental constitutional right of 'We the People,' and the judiciary basically has it bottlenecked up where we can’t even use it,” Crabtree told the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Thompson pointed out there is no constitutional right to call such a grand jury; hence HB 405, the proposed constitutional amendment to create one.

Crabtree himself has long been in dispute with the judiciary: he was convicted of embezzling $5,000 from a Great Falls girls' softball organization in 2017, and lost both appeals he attempted, with the latest ruling issued against him by the Montana Supreme Court last July. Much of his court filings in those appeals were grounded on claims of a judge conspiring against him and ignoring his claims of perjury by his accuser.

Last session his group, then named the Montana State Council on Judicial Accountability, pushed for a bill to create a citizen-led commission that would have had the power to remove judges. The legislation failed.

This session, according to legislative records, Crabtree's rebranded citizen council has successfully drafted three bills dealing with citizen grand juries, conviction integrity units and a third seeking an outside investigation when someone commits perjury on the witness stand in court.

Crabtree's push for citizen grand juries is a recycled effort from over decade ago, when a Stevensville man tried to get the same language into the Montana Constitution through a citizen's initiative. That campaign failed to gather enough signatures to reach the ballot.

Travis McAdam of the Montana Human Rights Network, an advocacy organization that also tracks extremist groups, said the idea of citizen grand juries has been recycled a number of times by anti-government organizations. Recently a militia group in Texas that's sought to spread chapters across several states has been raising citizen grand juries again in recent years, McAdam testified this week.

That group met in Montana as recently as 2021 and, according to Sheldon-Galloway's email exchanges with legislative staff, submitted the language for HB 589 and HB 405.

McAdam also raised the alarm about another bill presented Friday, House Bill 604, to require federal law enforcement gain permission from the county sheriff before conducting any operations in that jurisdiction.

"It's a concept that started in extremist circles decades ago and remains popular to this day," he testified. "So-called 'constitutional sheriffs' believe that they have the power to pick and choose what laws will be and won't be enforced and even claim they can deny state or federal law enforcement from operating in their jurisdiction."

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, first to speak in support of the bill, sought to pre-empt that line of testimony in the committee Friday. He said the bill is a matter of "cooperation and de-confliction," to prevent unknown federal operations from clashing with local police efforts.

Slaughter, a supporter of the constitutional sheriffs movement, has gone toe-to-toe with the feds in his county before. Last fall, Slaughter broke up a federal investigation at a gun show at the Cascade County Fairgrounds.

A U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent and a Lethbridge Police Department officer told local officials they were part of a task force to catch people smuggling firearms into Canada. The Canadian officer reportedly blew their own cover: someone reported him to the sheriff's office for taking pictures of license plates in the parking lot.

Slaughter told them to leave, which they did.

Slaughter contends that the permission provision is important because scuffles in his county could create a local risk.

"We are the last law enforcement officers in America that are elected directly by the people," Slaughter told the committee on Friday.

The bill may find some appeal at the Montana Legislature, which has approved similar measures twice in previous sessions. Those proposals were vetoed, however, once by Republican Gov. Marc Racicot in 1995 and later by Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer in 2011.

This round, the bill got a thumbs up from the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, hanging primarily on an amendment that makes the "Sheriffs First" arrangement discretionary in each county.

City law enforcement groups, however, took issue with the bill's ambiguities. City police chiefs are appointed by city officials, not elected.

"Municipal police often partner with federal law enforcement officers on various task forces and in other special circumstances, especially in larger municipalities, and those partnerships should not be subject to the sole authority of the sheriff," said Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft, executive director for the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police.

Legislative analysts have warned the bill may be subject to a legal challenge under the Supremacy Clause. In a rebuttal, Gary Marbut of the Montana Shooting Sports Association — the proponent behind the bill, according to legislative drafting records — said those researchers ignored the "prime principle of dual sovereignty," a theory that states never ceded police powers to the federal government.

The bill, carried by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, would put the "Sheriffs First" proposal into state law. Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Hamilton Republican and chair of the newly minted Montana Freedom Caucus, has introduced a constitutional amendment to put the principle before the voters in 2024. That bill, Senate Bill 272, has not yet be heard in committee.