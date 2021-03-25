False reporting crime bill endorsed by Montana House

A bill to up the penalties for false criminal reports passed an initial vote in the state House on Thursday, setting up the the proposal for a second chance at a governor's signature, which it failed to garner last session.
Senate Bill 240, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, passed the GOP-controlled House Thursday on second reading on a party-line vote, just as it had on the Senate floor and both committees through which it passed. The bill still requires a third reading in the House before moving on for the governor's desk.
Although the bill was vetoed last session by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, a new Republican administration awaits the legislation this year.
The bill adds a felony penalty for knowingly reporting a false felony crime to law enforcement. The current false reporting statute limits the consequences to a misdemeanor crime, with no more than six months of jail time and a $500 fine. The additional penalty in Manzella's bill would rise to a maximum four-year term and a $10,000 fine for falsely reporting a felony.
"If a woman is sexually assaulted, the perpetrator is held accountable in Montana law," said Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, outlining the possible life sentence someone could get if convicted of rape. "Comparatively, however, if a woman lies about being raped to destroy a man’s life and reputation, she too should receive a suitable consequence for her actions. The bill does not discriminate."
Opponents have held firm on the argument the bill would deter victims of domestic and sexual abuse from reporting the crimes to police, and that abusers could hang the new penalty over their victims heads to hamper their speaking out. Bullock vetoed the same bill by Manzella last year, citing the deterrent factor.
In 2014, the U.S. Department of Justice found "substantial evidence" that women were discriminated against in sexual assault and rape investigations carried out by Missoula County prosecutors, including failing to uncover evidence, treating victims with disrespect and treating the cases with low priority. Missoula County ultimately settled with the federal agency to overhaul its practices.
In 2016, the Billings Gazette reported none of the 60 rapes reported to Yellowstone County law enforcement were charged; only 18 were reviewed.