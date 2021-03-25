False reporting crime bill endorsed by Montana House

A bill to up the penalties for false criminal reports passed an initial vote in the state House on Thursday, setting up the the proposal for a second chance at a governor's signature, which it failed to garner last session.

Senate Bill 240, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, passed the GOP-controlled House Thursday on second reading on a party-line vote, just as it had on the Senate floor and both committees through which it passed. The bill still requires a third reading in the House before moving on for the governor's desk.

Although the bill was vetoed last session by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, a new Republican administration awaits the legislation this year.

The bill adds a felony penalty for knowingly reporting a false felony crime to law enforcement. The current false reporting statute limits the consequences to a misdemeanor crime, with no more than six months of jail time and a $500 fine. The additional penalty in Manzella's bill would rise to a maximum four-year term and a $10,000 fine for falsely reporting a felony.