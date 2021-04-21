'Facts first': Study bill would examine judicial commission

Mercer, the former U.S. District Attorney for Montana, said during the hearing he didn't believe claims that were propelling HB 685, particularly the notion that Montana has an exceedingly high rate of wrongful convictions, were fully factual or actually relevant to the reason Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, brought the bill in the first place. Tschida said during the hearing he brought the bill to "empower citizens."

Mercer said then he would take a role in launching an interim study of the commission, and made good on that assurance in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"I think the value of trying to study this in the interim will be that we can run to ground the allegations and we can figure out in fact if there is a factual basis for the allegations, and really focus on the efficient and effective functioning of the Judicial Standards Commission," Mercer said.

Angus MacIver, director of the Legislative Audit Division, said a full audit of the commission would likely take six to nine months.

Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, suggested the interim study would only kick the matter down the road, and asked one of the proponents, Bruce Spencer, representing the State Bar of Montana, if he didn't want to hold judges accountable.

Spencer told Phalen, "facts first."