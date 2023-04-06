A bipartisan proposal to establish regulations on facial recognition technology use by state and local governments began working its way through the state House this week.

Senate Bill 397 is the product of years-long legislative study and concern for Montanans' right to privacy. Several lawmakers began that path intending an outright ban on facial recognition technology, but landed on a bill that still offers concessions to law enforcement agencies and the technology industry's concerns.

The bill has already cleared the Senate despite continued opposition from law enforcement and tech companies. The opposition comes even as a law enforcement body ultimately will grant authority to law enforcement when it requests the ability to use facial recognition in the examples provided by the bill.

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, carries the bill and said during its first hearing before a House committee that the state needs a starting point.

"We don't have any facial recognition technology laws on the books currently, so it's important to establish those," Bogner told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The bill prohibits continuous use of surveillance via facial recognition technology by state or local governments, law enforcement agencies, public employees or public officials. A camera equipped with the technology, for example, could not be fixed to a public building or on a public road.

State law enforcement — not local authorities — would be allowed to use the technology when investigating a "serious crime," in the search for a missing or endangered person, or identifying someone who is dead or believed to be dead, but the agency would have to obtain a search warrant to do so in most cases.

Representatives of law enforcement, prosecutors and security companies each testified against the bill.

"We are living in times where human trafficking, fentanyl are taking over our law enforcement and we're going to tie their hands in trying to use an emerging technology," EJ Redding testified in opposition to the bill on behalf of the Security Industry Association.

The bill includes 26 laws legislators have deemed as "serious crimes," including: deliberate homicide, negligent homicide, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer, assault on a minor, stalking, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, robbery, sexual intercourse without consent, indecent exposure to a minor, promoting prostitution, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal child endangerment, human trafficking, sexual servitude and patronizing sexual servitude, among others.

The warrant requirement would be suspended, however, if "an emergency exists," according to the bill. The agency would be required to obtain a warrant within 24 hours of using the technology.

"If someone has a violent crime committed against their person, would we want to deprive that person of being able to seek justice?" asked Rep. Katie Sullivan, a Missoula Democrat and part of the cache of legislators who have been studying the technology. "But we also wanted to say if Montana's going to use the technology, let's make sure there's sideboards. What we've come up with I think is very unique, very thoughtful."

The bill states the Montana Department of Justice is the only agency authorized to use facial recognition technology. In order to use facial recognition technology under any circumstance, the law enforcement agency under DOJ would be required to submit a request from the Criminal Intelligence Information Advisory Counsel. That counsel is housed at the Montana Department of Justice and its members serve at the pleasure of the attorney general.

The results of the technology's use could not be used as the sole basis to establish probable cause in an investigation, and the use of the technology would have to be disclosed to the defendant through the typical discovery process.

"We wanted a bill that protects peoples' privacy but continues to enable the really beneficial uses of this technology," said Kendall Cotton, president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a conservative think tank in Helena. He testified in support of the bill on Wednesday.

Examples of Montana agencies using facial recognition technology emerged as lawmakers studied the issue last year. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry, for example, used ID.me, an identity verification company, to assist with verifying unemployment claims. That use would still be allowed under SB 397.

State and local governments that use facial recognition or verification technology must also provide written policies outlining the agency's use to the public and cannot use the technology without the consent of someone who is seeking government services that require facial verification. The agency or office must also provide another option to access those services without the use of facial verification technology.

"That gives Montana citizens an option there if they don't feel comfortable using FRT," Bogner told the committee.

The bill would also establish requirements for third-party vendors, including providing notice to individuals that facial biometric data is being collected, informing individuals of the purpose and getting written consent from the individual.

Vendors would also be required to destroy the biometric data within a year of gathering it.

The bill comes with penalties between $1,000 and $10,000 for violations of the regulations in SB 397.

"This bill would certainly be transformational in terms of trying to strike a better balance in terms of the public safety duties of law enforcement and the civil liberties of Montanans," said Liam McCollum, with Americans for Prosperity's Montana chapter.

The bill cleared the Senate last month on a 44-6 vote.

Bogner said amendments are still in the works from both supporters and opponents of the bill. The House Judiciary Committee did not take immediate action on the bill Wednesday.