Facial recognition companies attempt to appease state lawmakers

Two facial recognition companies on Wednesday testified before state lawmakers hoping to placate their concerns over the software, one of which was reportedly dumped days earlier by the IRS over privacy concerns.

The Economic Affairs Interim Committee has undertaken a study of facial recognition to ponder future legislation. Representatives from ID.me and Clearview AI testified before the committee on Wednesday that they do not sell their data nor do their software constitute surveillance.

Rep. Katie Sullivan, a Missoula Democrat who passed the study bill in 2021, was not convinced by the end of the hearing.

"I do consider this type of technology a surveillance technology and I find it quite dystopic," Sullivan said after hearing from Clearview AI.

The two firms are both generally in the facial technology business, but differ in their operations.

ID.me contracts with government agencies for identity verification services, allowing users to upload a selfie that can verify a driver's license. The company partnered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry in 2020 to assist with unemployment insurance claims, and has verified 39,077 claimants for Montana DLI in the time since, according to figures the company provided to the committee Wednesday.

The Internal Revenue Service, however, said Monday it would no longer use the third-party service out of concern that the software database could be targeted for cyber threats.

Pete Eskew, general manager of ID.me's public sector division, told lawmakers Wednesday the federal agency had not canceled the company's contract, but only announced it would end the use of third-party services that use biometrics, such as facial recognition.

"We've presented the IRS with options that do not include biometrics," Eskew said.

Eskew repeatedly told lawmakers the company does not sell data.

Clearview AI, on the other hand, works directly with law enforcement, allowing federal, state and local law enforcement access to its database for a fee. Instead of asking users to upload their own photos, Clearview AI harvests photographs from public internet sources — social media, news outlets, booking photo websites — to stock its database which can be used to find criminals and potential victims sought by law enforcement.

Jessica Garrison, a representative with Clearview, was nearly in tears when describing the assistance the company has offered to law enforcement agencies in human trafficking cases.

She repeatedly asserted, however, that Clearview's technology did not meet the definition of surveillance, instead likening the software to a search engine. She also said no agency in Montana currently has an account with Cleaview.

The Daily Montanan reported that four agencies — the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department, the state justice department's Fusion Center and the Great Falls Police Department — have each tested out the software.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Republican from Hamilton, asked Garrison if a photo in a newspaper featuring his child winning an award would be swept into the company's database.

"If it's a newspaper article, yes it could," she said, "and that is what is literally saving lives."

Several people called for the Legislature to step in to regulate the facial recognition industry.

Steve Cape, representing the Montana Coalition for Safety and Justice, took a more cynical tone in urging lawmakers to develop legislation. He pointed to Montana's constitutional right to privacy, but said the current environment, with smart phones, social media and facial recognition technology, has already left people exposed.

"Privacy can be found in the parking lot in a chalk outline," he said. "It's dead."

