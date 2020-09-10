Extra benefits ending with Montana's unemployment rising

Bullock was expected to hold a press conference Thursday to provide an update on use of coronavirus relief funds.

Health officials reported 196 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to over 8,600.

The number of infections in Montana is thought to be far higher because not everyone has been tested and people can be infected with the virus without having symptoms.

The number of new cases confirmed each week has remained steady but high over the last month, pushing hospital capacity in some parts of the state to its limit.

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, which is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, brought on more than 20 volunteer nurses, respiratory therapists and technicians from three sister hospitals in Colorado to relieve staff and ensure the hospital continues operating smoothly, The Billings Gazette reported.

Yellowstone County, home to Billings, currently accounts for 40% of Montana's known cases, despite having about 15% of the state's population.