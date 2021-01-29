Extended wolf trapping seasons draws debate

The first of several expected bills aimed at reducing the population of wolves in Montana saw a northwest Montana lawmaker make the case for extending trapping seasons Thursday, while a number of opponents lined up to ask a committee to vote it down.
Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, brought House Bill 225 to the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee. The bill’s intent is to lengthen Montana’s wolf trapping season by two weeks earlier and two weeks later, meaning the season would start the Monday after Thanksgiving and go until March 15. The current season runs from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28.
Under the bill, Montana’s seven FWP regional offices could bring recommendations to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission to set the trapping season within the longer timeframe, meaning a region could request and the commission adopt a shorter season.
“I think this is an important tool in wildlife management,” Fielder told the committee. “We’ve heard there are too many wolves in some areas, and this gives wildlife managers another tool to control a wildlife population: wolves.”
Hunters in northwest Montana where wolf densities are highest have reported fewer deer, elk and moose in recent years, Fielder said. Recommendations brought to the commission to increase wolf harvest went ignored, and HB 225 would provide legislative direction to move forward, he continued.
Supporters of the bill included trapper Garrett Bacon of East Helena, who testified as to the difficulty of trapping a wolf in their large home ranges and that additional time could provide for more opportunities.
The Montana Trappers Association also came in as a supporter, with president Jim Buell testifying that the bill allowed for the flexibility to adjust dates for specific areas.
The bill saw opposition from a number of opponents raising issues on trapping in general, the role of wolves as predators in a healthy ecosystem, the ethics of trapping into March, conflicts with bears and whether the legislature should take up an issue the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission could already tackle.
Marc Cooke with the advocacy group Wolves of the Rockies testified that trapping until March 15 would include the killing of pregnant female wolves.
“Montana is better than this — this is an ethics issue,” he said.
Several opponents lodged criticisms of trapping while others testified that wolves play an important role in mitigating disease such as chronic wasting disease. Extending trapping seasons could also conflict with grizzly bears with the current season set in part to take place during hibernation, opponents said.
Some conservation groups also opposed the bill on grounds that it inserted the Legislature into a decision vested with Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
“It essentially does nothing that the current law doesn’t allow the state fish and wildlife commission to do,” said Nick Gevock with the Montana Wildlife Federation.
The committee requested additional information on wildlife population across the state but did not take immediate action on HB 225.
The bill is one of several wolf management bills requested by Fielder and fellow Thompson Falls Republican Sen. Bob Brown. Other bills that have been drafted include allowing snares for trapping wolves, allowing reimbursement payments for wolf trappers and reclassifying wolves as predators in Montana, meaning they could be killed year-round without a license.
Fielder’s snare bill is scheduled for a hearing next week while Brown’s reimbursement and reclassification bills have not received hearing dates.
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.