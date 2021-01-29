Extended wolf trapping seasons draws debate

Supporters of the bill included trapper Garrett Bacon of East Helena, who testified as to the difficulty of trapping a wolf in their large home ranges and that additional time could provide for more opportunities.

The Montana Trappers Association also came in as a supporter, with president Jim Buell testifying that the bill allowed for the flexibility to adjust dates for specific areas.

The bill saw opposition from a number of opponents raising issues on trapping in general, the role of wolves as predators in a healthy ecosystem, the ethics of trapping into March, conflicts with bears and whether the legislature should take up an issue the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission could already tackle.

Marc Cooke with the advocacy group Wolves of the Rockies testified that trapping until March 15 would include the killing of pregnant female wolves.

“Montana is better than this — this is an ethics issue,” he said.

Several opponents lodged criticisms of trapping while others testified that wolves play an important role in mitigating disease such as chronic wasting disease. Extending trapping seasons could also conflict with grizzly bears with the current season set in part to take place during hibernation, opponents said.