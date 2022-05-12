EPA rejects portions of Montana's new water quality standards

Federal environmental regulators have disapproved some changes made by the Montana Legislature to water quality standards, finding that the changes do not meet requirements of the federal Clean Water Act.

In a May 10 letter to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the federal Environmental Protection Agency stated that provisions of Senate Bill 358 signed into law last year either revise or are new water quality standards that must be federally approved under an agreement with the state. EPA disapproved four sections of the new law.

“EPA is disapproving these provisions because the revisions are not consistent with the requirements of the Clean Water Act,” the letter states.

When it comes to issuing pollution discharge permits, state laws and regulations use different standards depending on the type of pollution. “Numeric” standards regulate measurable levels of pollution while “narrative” standards typically describe the desired conditions of a waterbody free from pollution.

Supporters of numeric standards point out the preciseness of measurable limits and the analysis behind determining the limits as the most scientifically defensible and protective. EPA has encouraged states to develop numeric standards for permitting discharge “nutrient pollution,” namely nitrogen and phosphorus, which causes excess algae growth.

A 2020 DEQ report identifies 35% of Montana's river miles and 22% of lake acres as impaired by nutrients.

SB 358 strikes down numeric water quality standards for nutrients. Numeric standards are to be replaced with narrative standards, and DEQ is working with the state’s Nutrient Work Group to advance a rule package.

The bill also directs the agency to develop “adaptive management plans,” which would essentially allow “point-source” permitted dischargers such as municipal wastewater or mining, to enter into agreements with “nonpoint-source” unpermitted dischargers, such as agriculture, to offset or reduce total discharge.

Supporters of the bill have said that numeric standards are either too difficult or too expensive to implement in many cases.

In 2016 through a change in state law, the EPA accepted Montana’s new numeric standards for nutrients. The new standards replaced narrative standards at the time. The legislation included a general variance providing 20 years for permittees to eventually meet those standards, in part citing a need for advancements in technology to bring down costs.

The variance has been litigated, with a U.S. District Court judge initially striking down portions but an appeals court overturning the lower court, the latter decision coming after the signing of SB 358.

The May 10 EPA letter identifies four sections of the state law that are disapproved. In those sections the legislature directed DEQ to issue nutrient discharge permits prior to the state’s adoption of final rules; for DEQ and the Board of Environmental Review to delete all references to numeric criteria and the general variance; and exempting nutrients from certain environmental reviews.

EPA also reviewed DEQ permitting records since 2020, finding in part that the state is not setting permit limits that provide adequate protection based on the narrative standard.

“Based on the available record, it is apparent that removal of the numeric nutrient criteria results in criteria that do not contain sufficient parameters or constituents to protect designated uses with respect to the adverse effects of excess nutrients for the affected waters in Montana,” the letter said.

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper Executive Director Guy Alsentzer was an early critic of SB 358 and was the first to speak out on the state laws potential conflict with the Clean Water Act. His organization sued EPA in March in an attempt to compel the federal agency to act on those concerns.

Upon release of EPA’s letter, Alsentzer said the state was rightfully rebuffed.

“Waterkeeper warned Gov. Gianforte and the DEQ that rolling back clean water protections was contrary to federal clean water law and science-based standards, and an egregious disservice to Montanans and our world-class waterways,” he said in a statement. “EPA’s belated action this week serves as an important reminder that Montana’s unique water resources are very much worth protecting, and that science – not politics – must guide pollution control efforts.”

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper conceptually agrees that EPA’s letter appears to respond to the lawsuit, a spokesperson said.

“We will take a hard look at EPA’s disapproval letters and work in good faith with EPA to assure any unnecessary litigation will be avoided,” the spokesperson said.

DEQ holds “primacy” over the federal Clean Water Act, meaning its authority is delegated by the EPA to set pollution limits and issue discharge permits. EPA has said numeric criteria remains in place, but without federally approved rules enforceable at the state level, what happens next with the DEQ and the nutrient work group is not entirely clear.

Alsentzer in a previous interview said EPA could take a number of potential actions ranging from case-by-case permit vetoes, withholding funding, or even revoking all or part of Montana’s authority under the primacy agreement.

DEQ is reviewing the letter and what it means for the state’s implementation of nutrient water quality standards. The state has no plans to stop working group discussions at this time, an agency spokesperson said.

“DEQ has been working closely with the EPA throughout this entire process,” the spokesperson said, adding all discharge permits go to EPA for review and approval.

DEQ Director Chris Dorrington told the state’s nutrient working group Wednesday that the agency had just received the letter and did not yet have a message on EPA’s letter. Based on the directive of SB 358, “we’ll continue this work forward,” he said.

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

