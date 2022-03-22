EPA proposes removing part of Libby Superfund site from priorities list

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed to remove a part of the Superfund site at Libby from the National Priorities List.

The area is Operable Unit 6, which includes includes BNSF-owned and operated railyards in the towns of Libby and Troy and approximately 42 miles of railroad right-of-way, according to a press release from the EPA. The release said the unit, which includes a former export plant, former screening plant and residential and commercial areas in Libby and Troy, has been "cleaned through remedial actions."

The EPA is proposing to remove the area from the priories list because it "does not require any additional remedial action to protect human health and the environment and is therefore eligible to be partially deleted from the site" and no further remediation of the unit is expected, according to the release.

The area will continue to be monitored and reviewed, the release said.

The agency, along with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, is seeking public comment on the proposal to remove the unit from the National Priorities List. Comments can be submitted through April 21.

To comment online, visit http://www.regulations.gov or email superfund.docket@epa.gov. Comments can also be sent via mail to Dania Zinner, U.S. EPA, Region 8 (SEM-RB), 1595 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO 80202-1129.

The proposal would not change EPA and DEQ's work on the other remaining units, including the former mine site.

In September 2021, the EPA and DEQ removed Operable Unit 8 from the National Priorities List. That included area around the roads and highways in and between the towns of Libby and Troy.

