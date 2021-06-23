Environmental groups threaten lawsuit over Montana wolf laws

Andrea Zaccardi with the Center for Biological Diversity said the timing of the notice was intentional for wildlife managers and commissioners to consider during Thursday's meeting.

Environmental groups have also filed petitions asking federal authorities to invoke emergency protections for wolves due to laws in Montana and Idaho, which they claim could drive populations below viable levels.

Montana’s law mandating reduced populations states numbers must be kept above 150 animals and 15 breeding pairs, numbers the state management plan cites as a minimum benchmark to avoid re-listing.

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon declined to comment on the notice of intent to sue due to the possibility of litigation. He has previously said the agency remains confident in its ability to manage wolves as it does other wildlife in a sustainable way but with the direction levied by lawmakers and the governor.

The agency released a 17-page document recently of recommendations and options for the commission to consider Thursday. The commission is expected to adopt draft wolf regulations to be released for public comment with final adoption expected later this summer.