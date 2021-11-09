Employment hits high, but child care, COVID keep some workers sidelined

Montana’s economy has in many ways fully recovered from the pandemic-induced recession, the state labor department’s chief economist said Tuesday, although several factors like child care and concerns about COVID-19 continue to keep some workers out of the labor force.

Employment estimates released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics show the number of employed Montanans reached a record high in September, while unemployment sank to its lowest rate since 2007.

Compared with the relatively sluggish recovery of 500 jobs added per month during the Great Recession, the state averaged 2,900 new jobs per month during the COVID recession, Barb Wagner, the chief economist for the state Department of Labor and Industry, told the Legislature's Revenue Interim on Committee Tuesday. State gross domestic product, or GDP, which recovered to its pre-pandemic level by the first quarter of 2021, also continues to grow this year.

Montana also ranked No. 1 nationwide for personal income growth over the last year, Wagner said. Average wage growth has similarly skyrocketed.

“During 2020 our actual number of jobs was down but our wages continued to grow, which means that the wage gains that were paid to workers who kept working during the pandemic exceeded the wages lost from the lost jobs during the pandemic,” Wagner said. “That’s kind of shocking right there.”

Labor force participation, which is the percentage of the state’s population aged 16 and above who are working or actively seeking jobs, remains 1.3% lower than before the pandemic, Wagner said. That amounts to more than 11,000 potential workers.

Wagner noted that due to high population growth in Montana, "we can have this fall in labor force participation and also have more Montanans employed at the same time."

More than 10,000 Montanans are steering clear of the labor force either because they’re worried about exposure to the coronavirus or are caring for a COVID patient, Wagner said, though she noted that data has a high margin of error. Included in that group are also older people who previously held part-time jobs to stay connected to their community, but are at higher risk of getting sick with COVID.

Research indicates more Montanans are also out of work to care for children or elderly people than before the pandemic.

“When we look forward to how we’re going to fuel our growth in the future, solving this problem with labor force participation is a big deal,” Wagner said.

She noted that as more youth are becoming eligible for COVID vaccines, she hopes to see more parents returning to the workforce. She also said that despite closures of many child care providers in the state during the past two years, the number of total providers has now bounced back to its pre-pandemic level.

“That’s a big success story, however we weren’t very good before the pandemic, either,” Wagner said.

In September 2020, the state was only meeting 47% of its estimated demand, according to the Department of Labor and Industry — although that fluctuated dramatically throughout the state, with several rural counties at less than 10% of demand.

