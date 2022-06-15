Emotional celebration held for Montana Constitution's 50th anniversary

They’re a little older, their hair is a little whiter, and perhaps they move a little slower. But deep down, no matter where they live, they are still Montanans.

Remaining delegates of the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention and their families gathered Wednesday in the House of Representatives chambers at the State Capitol to celebrate the document’s 50th anniversary.

It was the opening day of a two-day celebration and included a roll call in which each delegate or a family member could say a few words.

Many did.

Some talked of serving as a delegate and some, including the relatives, said the experience was a highlight of the delegate’s life.

“It feels like family always when the convention delegates get together,” Gene Harbaugh, 1972 convention delegate from Poplar, said in his invocation.

“Each of us had our faults, yet in an artful way you brought us together … so that a foundation for community could be forged,” he said.

Participants say provisions in the new constitution of a right to a clean and healthful environment, a right to privacy and the public’s right to know were ahead of their time. The delegates included a unique mandate to teach in the classroom about American Indians.

The new Montana Constitution has 15 sections and defines the powers of the three branches of the government. It was adopted by the Constitutional Convention on March 22, 1972, and ratified by a vote of the people, with a 2,532 vote margin, on June 6, 1972.

Gov. Greg Gianforte welcomed an estimated 200 attendees in a recorded message and noted “Montana had a profound impact in making government more effective.”

Among those attending Wednesday was delegate Mae Nan Ellingson, who, along with delegate Bob Campbell, wrote the preamble.

She believes the document has performed “brilliantly” since its passage.

Ellingson said people are much in agreement that it has held up well.

“It serves the people of Montana and can continue to do so for future generations,” she said.

In 1972, 100 delegates -- 58 Democrats, 36 Republicans and six Independents -- met in Helena to hammer out a new state constitution. Calls had been brewing for years to change the 1889 constitution pushed through by Copper King William Clark. But by the 1960s people in Montana were ready for change, and the copper kings no longer had their grip on the state.

Marshall Murray, president of the Montana Constitutional Convention Society, said preparation for the convention began in 1967 and for five years dominated the state. He said it was that preparation that helped the convention run smoothly.

”We were lucky because we were able to come in here and then do our job,” he said.

Murray said all meetings were open to the public and notice was given for each meeting.

“We started not knowing each other very well," he said. “One hundred people formed and did something together and that was significant in my opinion.”

On Wednesday the delegates and their families met in the chambers in the same seats they had 50 years ago.

Bob Campbell’s daughter, Elizabeth, spoke to the crowd.

“He would have wanted to be here so much,” she said, adding he died a few months ago and the Constitutional Convention was a big part of his identity.

She urged people to protect the rights of the constitution for future generations.

Shannon Cate-Schweyen spoke of her father Jerome Cate and how proud he was of the work that was done at the convention. She said later it was her first time attending a reunion.

“It was important to my dad and for me to be here,” she said.

George Harper Jr. remembered his dad, who served as a delegate from Helena. He came up with “Praise the Lord and pass the constitution,” which he said became the “bumper sticker slogan” of the convention. He brought a bumper sticker to show the crowd.

Arlyne Reichert, 96, the oldest living delegate, said delegates came from all walks of life.

“The one thing we had in common was a love for the state of Montana,” she said. “We forgot about party affiliation, we forgot about everything else. The important thing was Montana.”

Ellingson, who sat next to Reichert in 1972 and was known as Mae Nan Robinson, stood to comment, but said she was “still stinging” from 1972 notes from Convention President Leo Graybill Jr. that said “You can wrap it up now, Mrs. Robinson.”

Phillip Johnson, 75, was among the relatives who attended. His dad, Torrey B. Johnson of Busby, had served as a delegate.

“I love it — just the fact my dad served this way,” he said in his seat on the sidelines of the House.

The day continued with a lunch that included a speech by former Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer and several panels.

It continues Thursday with more panels and ends with a discussion at 5 p.m. featuring Ellingson and former Govs. Marc Racicot, a Republican, and Steve Bullock, a Democrat.

The 10 remaining delegates from the original 100 are: Frank Arness, Mae Nan Ellingson, Gene Harbaugh, Lynn Kelley, Jerry Loendorf, Lyle Monroe, Marshall Murray, Arlyne Reichert, Bob Vermillion and Roger Wagner.

For a complete list of the Constitutional Convention celebration activities, go to: https://bit.ly/3O99YeQ.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.