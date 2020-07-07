Emergency rule: For visits, care facilities must test staff, residents

Between June 27-July 3 nearly 18,000 Montanans were tested for COVID-19.

Bullock again encouraged Montanans to wear cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus, but stopped short of mandating their use. The governor said he supported counties that enacted or are considering their own orders. He added that he hopes Montana will not reach the point of a statewide mandate, saying that without broad support it would not be successful.

"We have to make mask-wearing a habit," Bullock said. " … Wearing a mask is really about promoting respect and kindness for others to save lives and get through this together. That's just part of what it means to be a Montanan."

The governor was in Bozeman to promote a public health campaign that featured rival football coaches Jeff Choate from MSU and Bobby Hauck at the University of Montana, who appear together in a video imploring residents to wear masks.

Choate said wearing masks should unite the state, not divide it.