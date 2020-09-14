Emergency effort to restore Green Party candidates denied

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Another effort to restore Montana Green Party candidates to the general election ballot has been denied, officials said Monday.

Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan denied an emergency request from two candidates and two Green Party voters to restore the candidates to the ballot while an appeal is heard by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Montana Supreme Court upheld an Aug. 7 lower court decision allowing about 560 people to remove their names from petitions that qualified the Green Party for the ballot, leaving them without enough signatures.

Kagan earlier denied a request by Montana's Republican Secretary of State Corey Stapleton for an emergency injunction to block the state Supreme Court ruling.

Many of the signers who asked to remove their names from the petitions did so after learning the Montana Republican Party had bankrolled the $100,000 signature gathering effort, which violated campaign finance laws.

Third-party candidates can draw support from major party candidates. Green Party candidates sometimes draw votes away from Democrats while Libertarian candidates sometimes siphon votes from Republicans.