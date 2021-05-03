Emergency changes to election laws now require Legislature's consent

Sen. Doug Kary, a Billings Republican who carried the bill in the Senate, argued that the measure simply restores the Legislature’s authority over lawmaking — particularly election laws.

“We are required by federal law and by the state Constitution to be in charge of the elections — our body, the legislative body, not the executive body,” Kary said during the bill’s April 15 debate on the Senate floor. “If we do not vote for this, we are not fulfilling our obligations and the oath we took to uphold that constitution.”

Democrats opposed the bill. Missoula Sen. Bryce Bennett called it “short-sighted” and said that while there were legitimate concerns about executive overreach, the measure doesn’t account for the need to respond quickly to sudden emergencies like wildfires, train wrecks or chemical spills that could block access for voters based on their location.

“These things happen. There are emergencies that requires us to make sure no one is left out of their democracy,” Bennett said. “… The problem is that this says no changes for any emergency, and even when it says the Legislature can be consulted in three days, what happens if the election is in two days? Or one day? Is the Legislature going to be able to chime in soon enough?”