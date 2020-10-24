Emails show duplicate filing charges for biz filing with SOS

"From March 3 to April 5 of 2020, the (Secretary of State's) Office became aware of a Google Chrome security update that was blocking cookies sent from the business registry to TSYS, the payment vendor, causing a delay in transactions sent to the vendor," wrote office manager Susan Ames in response to questions from Lee Newspapers.

"Some customers re-attempted the transaction and consequently paid twice. On April 5, the vendor completed a software update to address the Chrome security issue. As the office became aware of the overpayments, customers were immediately refunded. Of the 45,000 transactions that occurred that month, there were approximately 1,200 transactions identified and refunded. This office follows generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and Administrative Rules of Montana."

In a Sept. 16 email from a coffee and tea company, the business wrote that it first tried to file its annual report on March 17 but ran into problems.

“The website was wonky and charged us twice. We were then sent a notice in July that we had not filed our report,” the business wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The business was told by the Secretary of State's Office in July to send a request for a refund for two $20 charges plus a $15 late fee, but by Sept. 16 had not yet received it.