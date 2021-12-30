Elk numbers central, but not only consideration in new Montana management plan

As Montana’s wildlife commissioners and managers advance potentially significant modifications to elk hunting regulations for the next two years, the plan they are basing many of their decisions on is undergoing some major changes as well.

Last week the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted draft changes for the 2022 and 2023 hunting seasons. Under a simplification initiative, commissioners are considering a gamut of proposals to combine hunting districts and reduce the number of license and permit types, along with changes to several districts currently under limited bull elk permits. The commission will make a final determination on the seasons in February following public meetings and comment.

Many of the fundamental assumptions, most notably that elk herds in much of the state are above legally required population “objectives,” are detailed in the state’s 2005 elk management plan. The plan provides the overarching guidance by which the commission adopts hunting regulations. For example, if the plan calls for a number of elk in a district and a certain bull-to-cow ratio, subsequent regulations would be designed to manage toward those goals, such as increasing cow hunting when above objective.

But after more than a decade and a half the state’s plan is often characterized as outdated. Despite a legal mandate to manage elk populations to objectives, elk herds in many hunting districts have far exceeded those targets. That has led to calls from some groups to drop limited permits while others have said the problem lies with landowners restricting public access.

In 2020 Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks – then under Martha Williams, a director appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock – launched an update of the plan. The agency convened a working group that issued a list of guiding principles this spring. Among the recommendations are pushes for collaboration, an emphasis on science in decision making and to regularly review management and population objectives.

The new plan is not expected to be finalized until the summer of 2023.

As FWP and the commission have pushed forward with wide-ranging regulation changes, Director Hank Worsech, appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, has said he would have preferred that a new elk plan already be in place, but that FWP is “not following the law” with elk “running out of control in some areas.”

“If I could go in the way back machine, the elk plan would’ve been done before we’d go to this," he said in an interview. "The problem is I didn’t have that opportunity. … I’ve got to do this change right now, I’ve got to try to move the needle somehow.”

Objectives aim to find the balance between social tolerance of elk with the biological carrying capacity of the landscape. Worsech, pointing to tolerance as the driving factor, noted that many of the objectives do not make sense in terms of current landowner and public sentiments. He has talked to ranchers where herds are 800% over objective, but when broaching the idea of reducing elk to objective, there’s an acknowledgement that “we can’t go there.” In a major drought year like 2021 where grass is in such short supply, there needs to be solutions that help out the public and landowners, he said.

Some hunters have asked the department and commission to hold off on such sweeping changes until a new plan is in place.

“What recommendation in front of you today is so urgent that we can’t wait until the Montana elk management plan is drafted with a broad coalition of groups providing what we want to see reflected in the plan and potential solutions to the core problems that we struggle to make progress on?” Tom Puchlerz, president of the Montana Wildlife Federation board of directors, said to the commission.

So far, the department and the commission have continued to move forward on both.

“There’re a lot of people that’ve been waiting 16 years for some effectual change, and waiting another two years is not ... going to fly for a lot of folks,” Commissioner Pat Tabor said during a recent commission work session on setting hunting seasons.

Lindsey Parsons is leading the elk management plan update for FWP. The agency is getting ready to launch a randomized survey of license holders, landowners and outfitters as it moves to put those guiding principles into recommendations for the plan.

“A lot of times we might assume we know what the public wants or assume we know what the public thinks, and this allows us to go further than the anecdotal and ask how acceptable some strategies are, where they might create some conflict and what those trade-offs are,” she said.

The public will have chances to weigh in with at least two rounds of public comment once the draft plan and environmental analysis commences, she added.

The working group pushed for considerations beyond a simple population survey, Parsons said. Still, revising those objective numbers stands as one of the biggest tasks.

“Trying to reach objectives set 15 years ago, in some places it’s not socially realistic anymore,” Parsons said of limitations of the current plan. “During that time elk have expanded into new areas, and now it seems if we did get to those objectives,” it would be unpopular among landowners, hunters and wildlife watchers.

The current elk management plan notes that if elk in a particular area cannot be accessed by public hunters, then those elk may be excluded from population estimates. That provision has seldom been used, Parsons said, for a couple of reasons. The first is elk population surveys are conducted after the hunting season. The second is that elk often change locations, so overnight a herd could move from inaccessible private land to public.

Whether elements of the current plan may be incorporated into the new plan could depend on the area. Among the guiding principles is minimizing elks’ impact on landowners, which can occur regardless if elk are below, at or above objectives. Another idea is how access is considered as an objective, she said.

“I think in some areas (the 2005 plan is) working just fine, in other areas it’s not. One of the benefits of this new plan is that we’ll be addressing more than just the numbers,” Parsons said. “We’ll be able to look at things more holistically than just those population objectives.”

Because the current plan is widely considered outdated, Parsons believes the new plan will come with more buy in from everyone involved.

“One of the biggest things with the new plan is bringing a renewed buy in and ownership from the public,” she said. “Having an outdated plan doesn’t have that same ownership.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

