Election Day is Tuesday; here's what you need to know

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2022 midterms, and Montanans can still register and vote up until the polls close at 8 p.m.

While the pandemic prompted most counties in the state to hold the 2020 federal election solely by mail-in ballots, polling places are back open throughout the state this year.

As of Monday, 292,415 mail-in ballots — representing 38% of Montana's registered voters — had been received by county election offices, according to data maintained by the Montana Secretary of State’s office. But that also means 42% of voters in the state who received absentee ballots had yet to return them.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Division Supervisor Connor Fitzpatrick said his office began counting absentee ballots at noon Monday. Fitzpatrick said about 9,000 absentee ballots were processed Monday, which represented about half of the total ballots returned to the office so far.

"Ballots have been trickling in through the mail, and we saw quite a few people drop off their absentee ballots in-person today," Fitzpatrick said in an interview late Monday.

Gallatin County still lags behind most of the state in the overall rate of return. Part of that may be due to absentee ballots being delayed by delivery issues with the U.S. Post Office.

But all delayed ballots had by early last week been delivered to voters, Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad said last Tuesday. If voters still haven’t received mail-in ballots that they were expecting, it could be due to a change of address or other issue that caused their ballot to be undeliverable.

If that’s the case, voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting app.mt.gov/voterinfo. That page can also be used to check a voter’s registration status and polling place information.

This year Montanans will elect two U.S. House representatives for the first time in nearly three decades, in addition to deciding two state Supreme Court races, a contested Public Service Commission race, two constitutional ballot referendums and local legislative, county and municipals positions.

Changes to election laws

Since the 2021 session, a series of election-related laws have been enmeshed in litigation, resulting in a back-and-forth of court orders that caused a series of changes in the legal requirements to vote. In September, those laws were struck down by a state district judge, meaning none of the new laws affecting voter ID or registration will be in effect this year.

That means in-person voters can rely on the types of identification that have worked in the past, including college IDs, utility bills, paychecks and other government documents with their name and current address.

If election officials aren’t able to verify a voter’s identification, that voter can still vote using a provisional ballot, which is secured separately from the rest of the ballots and won’t be counted on Election Day. Those voters have until 5 p.m. the next day to show up with documentation to prove their identity, or their provisional ballot won’t be counted.

And a law that would have pushed back the registration deadline was also struck down, meaning Montanans can still register and vote all the way up to the close of polls on Election Day.

Awaiting the results

The results of many elections in the state may not be immediately available on Tuesday night, for a variety of reasons.

Closer races tend to take a longer time to be called by the Associated Press, which for decades has used on-the-ground reporting from around the country and statistical analysis to determine the winner of federal elections once enough of the vote has been reported. No election results in Montana are official until they are canvassed, audited and certified by the Secretary of State.

In recent years, Montana's 2016 race for governor and its 2018 race for the U.S. Senate were too close to call until after Election Day.

And while mail-in voting has steadily increased in popularity in Montana, those ballots can take longer to process if they're dropped off on Election Day, as opposed to ballots cast by polling-place voters.

To verify a voter's identity, absentee ballots are returned in affirmation envelopes, which include the voter's signature. Each of those signatures must be verified by election officials, which can be time-consuming when thousands of those ballots are returned late on Election Day.

Cascade County Clerk and Recorder Rina Moore said last week that because she expects a large volume of absentee ballots to be returned on Tuesday, there's a decent chance the county won't finish counting those ballots until later in the week.

"We will be working into Wednesday night, I can tell you that," Moore said.

Fitzpatrick said Lewis and Clark County will be on a similar timeline on election night.

"We've got quite a bit to do, but that's what we're here for," he said.

Nationally, activists advancing unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud have been calling for voters to return their ballots late on Election Day. Moore said she was worried that this could create a backlog at her election office and longer lines than the county would typically see in a general election.

For the last two years, those voter-fraud theories have circulated in especially high volume. In response to the misinformation about election processes in Montana and elsewhere, a working group of election officials, lawmakers and others have created an informational website to push back against the allegations. For more information, visit votinginmontana.org.