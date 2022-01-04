Effort to reverse new state nuclear power bill fails

A lack of signatures has ended an effort to reverse a new state law and once again require any proposed nuclear power project to be put to a public vote.

Carole Mackin of the People’s Power League, which was the driving force behind Ballot issue #7, IR-126, filed in May with the Montana secretary of state’s office, said there was not simply enough time to gather the nearly 35,000 signatures needed to get the referendum on the November ballot.

The referendum was found insufficient Oct. 29, the Montana secretary of state’s office said.

Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, the sponsor of House Bill 273 that the People’s Power League opposed, said he would like to meet with Mackin to discuss nuclear power, adding he shares some of her concerns. He said he opposes uranium or plutonium reactors as well.

“It is win-win, and the winner there is Montana,” he said.

Mackin said Tuesday in an email that Republican legislators apparently had no idea that in repealing I-80, they were repealing the 50-megawatt exception it contained. She said I-80 was designed to regulate mega-Three Mile Island-type reactors. She did not comment on Skees' offer to talk.

In 1978, the People's Power League got a ballot referendum passed that put proposed nuclear power plants up to a public vote. It was overturned by HB 273 in the 2021 Legislature, and the governor signed the bill into law.

Skees, in arguing for HB 273, said it still leaves the decision of nuclear power plants in the hands of the Montana citizenry, but through its elected officials. He said lawmakers could have more deliberative, focused discussion. Those who opposed HB 732 said it was overreaching and went against the will of the people.

He said the proposed referendum by the People’s Power League was an example of the very thing he warned about while arguing in favor of HB 732, that “radical elements” on the both sides would spend money to sway voters.

Mackin said in an earlier interview she had suspected from the beginning there was not enough time to get all the signatures.

She also said she would focus on making nuclear reactors an election talking point, noting that Skees is running for a Public Service Commission seat. Also running for that seat are Republican Joe Dooling and Democrat Kevin Hamm, both of Helena.

"I will make sure this comes up during the election," she said.

Skees said Monday the nuclear power industry has made great strides in terms of safety.

HB 273 was often mentioned in the same breath during the legislative session as Senate Resolution 3, sponsored by Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, which required a legislative committee to review over the interim the possibility of small modular nuclear reactors.

Gauthier has said the small modular nuclear reactors will fit into the footprint of the coal-fueled Colstrip Power Plant and the turbines can be fitted with the new reactors.

Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy shut down Colstrip units 1 and 2 in early 2020 because they were no longer economically viable. Units 3 and 4 remain in operation, though four of the power plant's owners face coal power bans in Washington and Oregon beginning in 2025.

Gauthier's resolution states the closure of coal-fired power plants will result in negative impacts on the Colstrip community, and coal-fired boilers could be replaced by an advanced nuclear reactor that would provide clean, well-paying jobs.

Skees said Colstrip is a “community begging for a new type of industry” and he is working with federal lawmakers on getting a federal grant to build a small, modular nuclear reactor.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

