Economists track Montana economic rebound in annual report

Workers where remote work was possible, such as engineers, researchers and accountants, fared better by continuing to work for home and were also more likely to have investments and be homeowners.

Montana’s economy has seen a strong rally from pandemic lows, the report says, indicating a release of pent-up consumer demand driven by easing health restrictions and financial health from increased wages and economic stimulus payments.

The report highlights Montana’s top national rank in personal income growth of 8.4%. Increasing wages, stimulus payments, as well as the loss of some low-wage jobs all contributed to the average. Average wages increased nearly 8% to $48,400 and real wage growth, meaning growth over inflation, was up 6.6%. Both payroll and average employment currently sit within 1% of pre-pandemic peaks. Labor productivity also saw a nearly 4% bump with economists citing workers moving to remote work.

Business startups surged with 3,500 new businesses created for the highest level in a decade, and job gains far outpaced recovery from the Great Recession of 2008.