Easement bill amended back to original form

Under Montana law, a prescriptive easement is established by "open, exclusive, notorious, hostile, adverse, continuous and uninterrupted use" for a period of five years. For example, a prescriptive easement may be established by use of a road in which permission has not been explicitly given, but the use either goes unnoticed or is not halted by the owner.

SB 354 passed the House but saw opposition from a number of conservation and public access groups. The opponents noted the bill would make enforcing a public access easement more difficult, and one portion of the amendment appeared to prohibit nonprofit groups from litigating to open or maintain access.

The Senate rejected the amendment, which sent the bill to a bicameral conference committee of four Republicans and two Democrats.