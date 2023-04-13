As drag performers put on an exuberant show Thursday on the Capitol steps for an audience cheerful despite the late-spring snow, inside the building Republican lawmakers advanced legislation aimed at blocking similar events.

“Drag is art, drag is entertainment, but for many drag is sanctuary,” said Gi-zago, a performer from Bozeman reading a letter on behalf of their mother. “It is representation many queer folks need, especially queer youth. No one is out to convert non-queer kids at all. As queer folks, we know how harmful it is to be forced to convert. We’ve been … threatened and teased all our lives to be something we’re not, and we know it doesn’t work.”

Shortly before the show, on a party-line vote with GOP support and Democratic opposition the Senate Judiciary Committee passed a heavily amended ban on minors attending drag performances and story times with drag performers in schools, libraries and museums.

A similar dichotomy has played out throughout this session as opponents advocated against legislation they say would harm the LGBTQ community in Montana and those bills continue to pass with Republican backing, with proponents saying the legislation is necessary to protect children. As the session draws toward an end, those who object to the policies have focused on a message of the joy they find in the trans community or attending drag shows while vowing to challenge any new laws in court.

“If you look at the bills that are being moved through our Legislature right now, they stem from hate, they stem from anger,” said Anita Shadow, a performer in Thursday’s event. “There's no point in stooping to that level. I would much rather come up, show myself, represent my community and say we're not going away. We are here. This is unconstitutional, and we're not going to let it stay this way.”

The bill to ban minors at some drag shows is House Bill 359 from Rep. Braxton Mitchell, a Columbia Falls Republican. In supporting the bill, Mitchell has questioned why drag performers want to engage with children. Other bill supporters have conflated drag performers, and through that trans Montanans, with pedophilia.

Opponents have said that line of dialogue is dangerous to the community. On Thursday, a man yelled at performers before the start of the show, but he left after a brief interaction with attendees who invited him to stay. Montana Highway Patrol troopers watched over the remainder of the event.

“Through my entire career and my entire life as a queer person, hateful people will always show up,” Shadow said. “But it's a matter of taking that as a moment of empowerment and thinking ‘How can I educate you? How can I show you that I'm here to support your community, my community, the Montana community?’”

Thursday afternoon, four drag performers hosted a story hour for families in the Capitol Rotunda. Each read a book to a few dozen parents and children who had gathered, and then prompted some discussion about each book with the audience.

The children were engaged. After reading “Prince & Knight,” a book about a prince and a knight falling in love after defeating a dragon, one reader asked how the book relayed messages about love.

“When the king got accepted,” one child said.

The amended version of HB 359 that’s headed to the Senate floor would ban minors from entering a business during a drag performance. It also would not allow drag story time events at schools, museums or libraries, or any facility that gets at least 10% of its funding from state or local governments.

While the amendment removed language that would have banned any drag performances on public property where minors were present, it still would open up libraries, schools or workers at those places to fines or loss of certifications if provisions in the bill were violated.

Debate was minimal in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday before the bill and amendment passed on party lines.

Sen. Chris Friedel, a Billings Republican who voted for the amendment, said of two amendments proposed by Republicans to the bill Tuesday, the one that went on the bill was closest to the legislation that passed recently in Tennessee and is now temporarily blocked because it was found to be “unconstitutionally vague.”

Friedel had another amendment similar to a new similar law in North Dakota that he said had not yet been challenged in court. He argued that version, which was not considered, would give the state attorney general a “very defensible means” to advocate for Montana’s bill if it is litigated as opponents have promised.

But Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, said the amendment that went on Mitchell’s bill was different from Tennessee’s blocked law and that North Dakota’s could still be challenged in courts.

Sen. Susan Webber, a Democrat from Browning, said she had concerns the bill would dictate to public employees what they can and cannot do, which could drive people from working at schools and libraries.

Webber also said the bill would stop parents from making decisions for their own children.

“We’re not giving our parents enough credit here. We’re telling our parents that you don't know what’s best for your children,” Webber said.

Earlier Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee debated Senate Bill 458, which would define sex based on sex organs and chromosomes. To be defined as a female, a person would have to produce eggs; to be defined as a male, they must produce sperm.

The bill is from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, and cleared the Senate on a 28-22 vote last month, with some Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.

SK Rossi, a lobbyist who has advocated against the bill, said it would likely face litigation.

“You can pass as many of these kinds of bills as you want, and in the end trans, non-binary and Two Spirit people will win,” Rossi said. “ … SB 458 very clearly, and I just want to be really honest about this, is an attempt to erase trans, non-binary and Two Spirit people from the code, thereby removing the rights, privileges and considerations that trans, non-binary and Two Spirit people would have under the law.”

Two Spirit describes Native Americans who are part of the LGBTQ community.

More than two dozen people spoke against the bill Thursday, and nine supported it.

One proponent, Jeff Laszloffy, president of the Montana Family Foundation, said the bill was necessary to define sex in code and that he was concerned the terms sex and gender have been used interchangeably.

Laszloffy pointed to a law passed last year that would have required a trans Montanan get surgery and petition a court to update their birth certificate. The policy was blocked by a Billings judge.

"The judge in his decision actually conflated the terms of sex and gender," Laszloffy said. " ... This is a problem since the two words mean different things."

Gender refers to internal and social identity and while it can correspond with sex, it is not the same. Gender is based on social constructs that change over time and vary by society. Sex is biological characteristics like chromosomes, as well as hormones or reproductive anatomy that can be medically altered.

Opponents, however, said the bill will harm people. That included Alex Miller of Bozeman, who spoke about the intersex toddler of his friends.

“I think of this little guy, and I'm outraged on his behalf. This isn't Twitter. This isn't some Facebook comments section. He's not even 2. Kids like him are not political footballs, and the medical history of intersex Montanans is no business of the government,” Miller said.

Seaborn Larson contributed to this story.

Photos: Drag show at Capitol protesting GOP bills