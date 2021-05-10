Draft policy lays out how guns would be allowed on campus under new law

“I would say they’re from all facets of Montana,” Thigpen said. “Many of them are from students, faculty, staff, parents of students, members of the public that are interested in what goes on on the campuses.”

Curtis said members have sent more than 700 messages.

“Some of those might be pro-gun, but I would imagine the vast majority of those are urging them not to adopt a different policy or to litigate this infringement,” Curtis said. I am reasonably hopeful the regents are going to do the right thing and at least ask the court to settle the question once and for all.”

The intent of the draft policy was to set forth recommendations for the Board of Regents for a system-wide approach to implementing HB 102, Thigpen said.

“What we really tried to do was align the policy with HB 102 in a manner that recognizes the unique nature of the campus environment where you have hundreds if not thousands of students interacting and learning. It’s also a workplace for faculty and staff,” Thigpen said. “We tried to flesh out a policy that we think could work on a system-wide basis.”