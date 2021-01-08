Draft Legislative rules push masks, temp checks, but do not require them

"I know we didn't have unified plan, but we had an individual plan and I would hope that you also have that on your side of the aisle until we can actually come up with a joint plan," Ellsworth said.

Abbott said she wants to require any lawmaker experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to remove themselves from the Capitol and participate remotely. Cohenour called for surveillance testing.

The Legislature is working with Lewis and Clark County to hire a contact-tracer, though it's not clear when that person is expected to start work. Legislative Services Director Susan Fox said it should be soon.

It was also still not clear in the meeting if in areas outside the House and Senate chambers fall under the rules the lawmakers created for themselves or the public health directives issued by Lewis and Clark County.

While legislators have authority over their chambers, the Capitol and its meeting rooms are public spaces. Cohenour said she ran into a situation this week where a group of 25 or so mostly unmasked people were gathered in close proximity and she didn't know how to move through them.

Another point of disagreement came over if lawmakers who test positive for the virus should be identified by name. Cohenour called it necessary.