Draft abortion opinion could shake up Montana's western House race

A leaked draft opinion signaling the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade catapulted abortion access to the top of the list of some Democratic voters’ concerns in Montana’s western U.S. House district, adding an additional plotline to the midterm election that previously looked more to be a referendum on President Joe Biden’s performance.

“This has the potential to change that conversation to no longer be about what the Democrats in Congress and the president achieved, but rather what is threatened if Republicans are given more power,” said Lee Banville, a political analyst and professor at the University of Montana.

All three Democrats in the primary race for the newly created western U.S. House seat sharply criticized the draft opinion this week and said they’d vote to codify the protections to abortion access at risk if Roe v. Wade falls. Republicans in the race had previously spoken out about their opposition to abortion and welcomed the direction of the draft opinion.

Democrats said this week after the draft was leaked, it quickly became a focus of voters they met while campaigning.

Democratic candidate Tom Winter said he was knocking on doors in Polson when news of the leaked opinion started circulating, and the issue was “scaring the hell out of a lot of people.”

“The visceral reaction of the rug being pulled out from under generations of people, what was settled law and the idea that government can come for you is very disturbing,” Winter, a former state lawmaker from Missoula, said Tuesday.

Monica Tranel, a Missoula Democrat and lawyer running in the district, said while the court’s oral arguments in December indicated it was likely Roe would fall or be chipped away, she’s hearing from voters a “sense of ‘I can’t believe they really did it.’”

“There was a latent hope they wouldn’t actually go this far, but they have and … this will galvanize women across the district,” Tranel said, adding she was getting “fairly immediate and intense outreach.”

“I am being stopped in the grocery store and having people tell me their abortion story,” Tranel said. “This is horrifying and what I’m hearing from the voters is a need and a desire for leadership.”

Bozeman Democrat Cora Neumann, who has done extensive public health work, said she heard concerns while at a rally at the Missoula courthouse Tuesday night in protest of what the draft opinion foreshadows.

“Men, women, children, families — there’s fear. Mainly what I hear is fear for families' ability to get the health care they need,” Neumann said.

The 50-year-old protections from Roe, in addition to a 1999 court ruling in Montana that clarified access to a pre-viability abortion is protected by the state Constitution, are a “strong, central part of our Montana values,” Neumann said.

“Because where does it stop if you restrict privacy between a woman and her doctor? What’s next? There’s fear of where does this stop? It starts with restricting privacy for women, but what’s next? That’s what I’m hearing as I talk with people.”

'A potent argument'

Banville said over the last six months Democrats have been “suffering from a lack of enthusiasm about the midterms that’s essentially a drumbeat of negativity.”

But now Democrats could shift the discussion from things like the economy or the federal COVID-19 response to protection of what has been the right to access abortions ensured by Roe.

“There is potential this could energize, in part, the Democratic base. It may be too late to stop what may be coming out of the Supreme Court, but there’s still this sense of ‘We need to do something about what’s happening and what can we do? We can turn out in force,’” Banville said. “If that’s for potentially a female candidate, that might be even more of a potent argument.”

Banville said fear is a powerful motivator. “It’s something I think Democrats may be able to use to rally supporters who have been pretty depressed up until now," he said.

Before this week, Tranel said access to abortion services would come up as a secondary or tertiary issue issue with voters before, following conversations about housing costs or economic challenges.

Banville said the issue isn’t one likely to sway any voters, but instead energize people to vote. That could help in a midterm election, when turnout is generally low. It’ll also likely have more of an effect in the western U.S. House district, which structurally is built to give Democrats a better chance than in the east.

“If Democrats can use this to rally more of their people to turn up, it’s going to tighten up some of the races,” Banville said.

Still, it’s hard to speak broadly about how Montanans feel about access to abortion, given the lack of reliable public polling in the state.

Banville said also it’s important to remember what was leaked earlier this week is a draft opinion that could still change radically by the time the final version is written and released.

While the Supreme Court opinion is expected in June, possibly five months before the general election, Banville said he doesn’t think the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade would be something voters forget about between the decision and Election Day.

“The sense of the Supreme Court taking away something that’s existed for 50 years, and this person says they can help me fix it, that I think is a more potent argument,” Banville said.

Support to codify

After the draft opinion leaked, Biden implored Congress to put into federal law the ability to access abortions. The Women's Health Protection Act would codify access to abortion care around the country, and while it passed the House last year, it is unlikely to clear the Senate unless senators eliminate the filibuster.

All three Democrats said they'd back the act.

“I would support and vote to codify the right to abortion access,” Neumann said. “If we restrict access to health care, it’s going to impact our most rural communities and Montana families that need even more support given what they’re facing with the housing crisis, inflation, the rising cost of everything. This will punish Montana working families the most and rural families.”

Tranel said Congress has the tools to “get the job done right now and I think they should and hopefully they will.”

"I pledge in Congress that the first bill I put forward will strengthen families and codify the right to an abortion. Politicians should not make personal decisions for people. I stand with families and trust them to make their own decisions, including when and whether to become a parent," Tranel said in an emailed statement.

Winter said he "unequivocally support(s) a person’s right to choose and when in Congress will be working to get the Women’s Heath Protection Act into law."

All three candidates also said that any change to the current landscape would further marginalize those who already face barriers in accessing care.

"It has been difficult to get an abortion if you are poor, if you are rural, if you are Native or Black or Hispanic,” Winter said. “Roe has had holes poked into it from the beginning. Reproductive justice has not been serviced since I was around. … If a person who lives on the Hi-Line doesn’t have a car, they cannot get an abortion unless they have a friend to drive them six hours to Billings.”

Neumann is working on a project that aims to increase access to and awareness of reproductive care for Native women and rural groups. She emphasized that access to reproductive and other health services in rural and tribal communities is already very limited.

“Any impact or restriction on services that exist now will disproportionately impact our more rural and tribal communities across the state, not only because of remote locations but because of the potential financial impact of needing to cover additional care and resources,” Neumann said.

"Nobody should be marginalized," Tranel said. "Everyone should be able to participate. ... If we don't want abortions, we know how to reduce them and there's been nothing done to advance those polices. This is about controlling women and limiting the way we participate in the world and that's wrong."

Reforming the courts?

Winter and Tranel both said the court that is expected to issue the opinion should be reformed.

“The court has been hijacked by a tiny majority of zealots who have spent decades working to this,” Winter said.

Tranel pointed back to Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s actions when he was Senate majority leader to hold hearings to confirm now-Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the court just before the 2020 election Republican President Donald Trump lost, even though McConnell refused to do the same at the end former Democratic President Barack Obama's second term.

“He controlled it for the purpose of getting a white, Christian woman on the court for this result,” Tranel said. “This was an outcome that was preordained, sent in motion by a minority political view and they got the court to take a political stand that they've wanted for a long time.”

Tranel said congressional oversight of the U.S. Supreme Court has always been a duty of Congress.

“We haven’t always had nine justices,” Tranel said. “ … Our Constitution and our Democratic form of government affords solutions and fixes.”

Neumann's campaign said she would focus on codification of abortion access.

Republican opposition to abortion

In the GOP primary in the weeks before a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion showed a majority of justices poised to overturn the country’s landmark abortion ruling, Republicans for Montana’s new western congressional district spoke out on the issue.

Al Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon, carried or co-sponsored a number of pieces of legislation relating to or seeking to limit abortion as a state lawmaker, including the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act," touting those bills in an April interview with the Montana State News Bureau.

“As a physician, as a man of faith, I will always fight for the weakest and most vulnerable starting with children in the womb,” he said.

During the campaign, Olszewski and fellow candidate Mary Todd have been critical of Ryan Zinke, Montana’s former at-large congressman and former secretary of the Department of the Interior, on the issue of abortion. Specifically, they point to votes while Zinke was a state senator against so-called personhood bills in 2009.

“I’m just holding him accountable for his votes,” Olszewski said.

In his first session in 2009, Zinke received a 65% rating from NARAL Pro-Choice Montana, but would then receive a 0% rating in 2011. In 2011 he sponsored an anti-abortion bill to protect “unborn victims” from violent crimes, that was later vetoed, and supported other legislation opposing abortion.

In his 2014 run for Congress Zinke’s record on abortion became a campaign issue during the Republican Primary when his opponents highlighted the 2009 votes. Zinke pushed back and received an endorsement from Montana Right to Life and continued to see 100% ratings from groups such as the National Right to Life Committee as a congressman.

Zinke is again defending his record on abortion in this primary. A February letter sent to supporters calls the attacks “attempts to smear Secretary Ryan Zinke’s pro-life record,” and says he is “a committed pro-life conservative." Zinke pointed to his rating from National Right to Life in an interview and commended the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, while also denouncing the leak.

“I applaud the court’s decision and agree there is no constitutional right to murder an unborn child,” Zinke said on social media.

Mary Todd, who is a church leader in Kalispell, is passionate about the issue of abortion, saying “this is my heartbeat” when speaking on the topic at a candidate forum sponsored by Montana State University Republicans last month. She was arrested in 1989 while praying outside an abortion clinic in California, she says, and puts the issue squarely in religious terms.

“God is the author of life, no one has the right to take away some else’s life. God created life and he sustains life,” she said at the forum.

She also raised issues with Zinke’s record in a recent interview.

“He’s saying he’s 100% pro-life but he did not vote that way,” she said.

Candidate Mitch Heuer of Whitefish in response to a question at a forum in Kalispell also voiced his opposition to abortion, answering that he believes life begins at conception and that it should be “fiercely” protected by law.

Matt Jette from Missoula, while saying he believes life begins at conception, told the audience in Bozeman that outlawing abortion will not have the desired effect of decreasing abortions.

“I do believe that the best way to decrease the number of abortions is not to outlaw it,” he said. “I do think we have to fund, and this is going to be controversial in the Republican primary I know it, fund Planned Parenthood. I do think if you fund these and give resources to single mothers and families, the number of abortions will go down.”

Jette then criticized Republicans, saying that once the baby is born they often push for cuts to social services.

Olszewski rebutted that services should be available, but that support can also come from outside of government.

“It’s not only about the child, there’s a woman in crisis, we have to remember that. There’s a family in crisis. And I’ll tell you, it’s never been only about the child that’s unborn or preborn,” he said.

Holly Michels Head of the Montana State News Bureau Holly Michels is the Lee Newspapers State Bureau chief.