DPHHS: Federal inspectors indicate immediate jeopardy possible at Montana State Hospital

Federal inspectors scrutinizing conditions at the state psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs last week "indicated" their findings could result in an immediate jeopardy finding, the most serious deficiency designation for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.

But that immediate jeopardy status, an official designation that comes with potential sanctions and fines by the day for noncompliance that puts patients at immediate risk of possible injury or death, has not officially been assigned to the Montana State Hospital, according to Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The facility receives federal reimbursement funding through Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which requires the state hospital to be compliant with federal regulations in order to receive that money.

A spokesperson for the state health department, which operates the state hospital, said Thursday the facility is moving forward as if it has already been found to be in an immediate jeopardy situation.

"The CMS team preliminarily indicated that findings might reach Immediate Jeopardy status, so DPHHS is proactively working towards corrective action as if that is the case," DPHHS spokesperson Jon Ebelt said in an email.

Thursday's statement from DPHHS comes after the Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors on Wednesday said the state hospital had been placed on immediate jeopardy status following the follow-up inspection. The Board of Visitors is a government entity that provides legal representation for patients and ensures patients' legal rights are protected.

On Thursday the board's executive director concurred with DPHHS' description of the situation in Warm Springs.

"The Mental Disabilities Board of Visitors is of the understanding that the ongoing concerns related to patient care and treatment and the working conditions at Montana State Hospital have raised enough of an alarm that the CMS surveyors potential findings could rise to the level of immediate jeopardy once the CMS surveyors have officially concluded their survey," executive director Jeremy Hoscheid said in an email Thursday. "These situations need to be accurately identified by the surveyors, thoroughly investigated by the surveyors, and resolved by the provider as quickly as possible."

Federal inspectors pored over the state hospital after the Montana State News Bureau questioned how the federal agency approved a September inspection of the facility that found staffing numbers were below the level needed to prevent patients from falling. Inspectors found patients had fallen 113 times between June and August 2021, and employees told inspectors staffing documentation had been altered to not list patients whose needs required one-on-one attention from staff.

Even before CMS inspectors returned to Warm Springs last week, hospital employees have been raising the alarm about a lack of staff, untenable working conditions and an unresponsive administration.

Roughly 40% of positions at the state hospital are vacant, according to November figures from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Many of those functions are being performed by traveling staff at a much more expensive rate.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has time to furnish its plan to correct the situation before the full survey is complete and becomes public. The department already has one plan underway: In late November, in partial response to the state hospital's needs, DPHHS put out a request for proposal seeking a third party to fill a "temporary management" role at the state's medical facilities and to help stabilize the workforce. The submission period for contract bids has closed, and DPHHS said last week it was reviewing the proposals. Last month DPHHS Director Adam Meier said the incoming contractor would first examine the state hospital, which has the most acute needs of all the state's health care facilities.

Ebelt said Thursday the department expects to receive CMS' final report "soon."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.