Dozens more Guard members deployed as COVID patients strain hospitals

Dozens more National Guard members are being deployed to Montana hospitals, and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena will open up six available beds to non-veterans as surging COVID-19 cases continue to strain the state's medical system.
Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced Friday that he approved requests for a total of 37 additional Guard members from four additional hospitals in Livingston, Kalispell, Whitefish and Plains. Earlier this week, Gianforte’s office announced that dozens of National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals that have requested help from the military to help hospitals struggling to keep up with demand for services. Overall, close to 150 Guard members have been assigned to help hospitals struggling with a flood of critically ill COVID-19 patients.
“To ease the load our civilian soldiers and airmen carry as they support the state, we’re fulfilling formal requests for Guard resources with Guardsmen residing in or near their communities, so they can sleep in their own beds at night as they assist hospitals in their COVID response,” Gianforte stated in a press release from his office. “Our entire state thanks them for their continued service and sacrifice.”
His office also announced an agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday to allow Fort Harrison to treat some patients otherwise ineligible for VA care. State officials confirmed earlier in the week they had begun talks with the VA over the weekend.
The state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported more than 400 active hospitalizations from COVID-19 as of Friday.
Gianforte also reiterated that “the best solution to this crisis remains Montanans talking with their doctor or pharmacist and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.” Montana is the only state in the country that forbids private businesses from requiring that employees be vaccinated against the virus, under a bill the governor signed into law earlier this year.
With a vaccination rate of 52% of eligible residents, Montana lags behind the national average rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. The state is experiencing one of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the country, and deaths from the coronavirus have subsequently surged in recent weeks. As of Thursday, the state has averaged 13 new deaths from virus each day over the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The agreement with the VA allows local hospitals to use up to two acute care beds at Ft. Harrison, along with up to four medical surge beds for “immediate and short-term medical treatment,” the press release states. They will be available as long as the VA “has the capacity and the capability to provide required care,” including for those sick with COVID-19 and other hospital patients.