Dozens more Guard members deployed as COVID patients strain hospitals

Dozens more National Guard members are being deployed to Montana hospitals, and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena will open up six available beds to non-veterans as surging COVID-19 cases continue to strain the state's medical system.

Gov. Greg Gianforte's office announced Friday that he approved requests for a total of 37 additional Guard members from four additional hospitals in Livingston, Kalispell, Whitefish and Plains. Earlier this week, Gianforte’s office announced that dozens of National Guard members will be deployed to hospitals that have requested help from the military to help hospitals struggling to keep up with demand for services. Overall, close to 150 Guard members have been assigned to help hospitals struggling with a flood of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“To ease the load our civilian soldiers and airmen carry as they support the state, we’re fulfilling formal requests for Guard resources with Guardsmen residing in or near their communities, so they can sleep in their own beds at night as they assist hospitals in their COVID response,” Gianforte stated in a press release from his office. “Our entire state thanks them for their continued service and sacrifice.”