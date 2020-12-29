 Skip to main content
Downing names staff for auditor's office
Downing names staff for auditor's office

Troy Downing

Troy Downing

Republican state Auditor-elect Troy Downing announced several key staff hires Tuesday.

Downing was elected state auditor and commissioner of securities and insurance in November with 55% of the vote. Outgoing Auditor Matt Rosendale, also a Republican, did not seek a second term and was elected to be Montana's lone representative in the U.S. House in November.

A press release from Downing's transition team said Jackie Boyle Jones will be government affairs director. Jones, who lives in Helena, is an attorney who has worked as a lobbyist and on public policy for the last two decades.

Jones is a graduate of Carroll College and earned her law degree from Willamette University College of Law in Oregon. As a lawyer, she has worked on numerous health care compliance issues. She previously worked in the commissioner's office on communications and government relations.

Sam Loveridge, who worked as Downing's campaign manager, will be communications director. Loveridge is a graduate from the University of Montana, where he received a master's degree in public administration.






Tyler Spady will be Downing's policy adviser. Spady is a recent graduate of Montana State University and has worked doing grassroots organizing.

Tara Boulanger will be Downing's executive assistant. Boulanger has worked for Rosendale since 2019.

The press release also said Bob Biskupiak, deputy insurance commissioner, and Lynne Egan, deputy securities commissioner, will stay in their positions.

Salary information was not immediately available.

“I’m proud of the team we’ve built. They’ve already jumped headfirst into the deep end working to protect Montana consumers from bad actors and ensuring transparency in government,” Downing said in the release.

Downing will be sworn into office Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. in room 317 at the state Capitol in Helena.

Montana State News Bureau
