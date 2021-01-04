Downing denounces invocation statements

Jacobs continued, suggesting that votes in swing states be thrown out and that those supposedly responsible for fraud be arrested.

"Show us oh God in Heaven how to expose the enemies' lies and deception and bring their attempt at a coup to take over this nation to an abrupt end and justice being served on all those being deceptive, violent and evil," Jacobs said.

After the ceremony Downing said neither he nor his staff saw the language of the prayer before it was delivered and the content was not expected.

“It made me very uncomfortable … I did not review nor approve of the content nor do I agree with many of the sentiments,” Downing said in an interview. “My expectations were simply blessings, a prayer for wisdom and respectful dialogue.”

Loveridge also said in a statement that Downing “categorically denounces” many of Jacobs' statements and that he was “given three minutes to pray for our nation, state and for the Downing family — not to deliver a political message.

"Neither Mr. Downing nor his team reviewed this speech beforehand and would not have allowed it to be delivered," Loveridge said.