DOJ would investigate environmental groups under budget companion amendment

Sen. Ryan Osmundson, who chairs the committee, said another amendment would be made to the state budget for $250,000 to fund the investigation.

Ankney made clear he was focused on groups he said were "trying to shut down coal mining." The amendment and bill don't define an "environmental organization."

Two of the owners of Colstrip, as result of a 2016 settlement over clean air violations, agreed to shut down the two oldest units of the plant; however, those owners closed the units two and a half years before the agreed-upon date because of economic concerns.

Before the shutdown, the Billings Gazette reported Talen Energy, one of the plant's owners, said it was losing money on Units 1 and 2 and would need to shutter them.

Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, spoke against the amendment.

"We've already created a judicial inquisition committee to look at our judicial branch and now we are going to arm the Department of Justice to investigate everyone in our state who ... to some extent intends to protect the public from poisoning water and clean air? I just think this will be a lawsuit for sure," Boldman said.